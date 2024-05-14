WJCT Public Media Job Description

Job Title: Education Workshop Facilitator Department: Education

Reports to: Education Coordinator

Job Summary: The Education Workshop Facilitator will play a vital role in WJCT’s educational

outreach efforts, specifically related to our “Family and Community Learning” workshop series.

This team member will conduct WJCT’s multi-generational PBS KIDS in-person workshops for

families at early childhood centers throughout Jacksonville. This position is through May 31,

2024.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Participating in extensive in-person, virtual and online training conducted by the WJCT team and PBS KIDS covering workshop content, learning goals, and best practices, and the PBS KIDS brand and series.

Implementing pre-designed family workshops at early learning centers throughout Jacksonville.

Picking up/dropping off workshop supplies from WJCT, as needed.

Assisting in coordinating workshops including planning with sites, on-going communication with site directors, recruitment of participants, or other related efforts.

Supporting the program evaluation by distributing and/or collecting evaluation tools to/from workshop facilitators, early learning centers, families, event participants, and other relevant stakeholders,

Submitting workshop summaries and other reporting measures as requested by the WJCT team.

Supporting the distribution of program participant benefits including, tablets, gift cards, books, certificates, and other relevant rewards.

Communicating details to families, early learning centers, educators, and other stakeholders (for example: answering questions, sending reminders, advising participants of any upcoming or last-minute changes).

Assisting in the recruitment, as needed, of roughly ten (10) early learning centers in Jacksonville.

Other tasks as assigned.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent interpersonal skills with a variety of stakeholders including multi-generational audiences.

Ability to conduct a workshop for up to 2 hours.

Ability to work collaboratively and independently in a high energy environment.

Ability to travel (with own transportation) throughout Jacksonville, as needed.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to demonstrate flexible thinking and creativity.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to prioritize tasks.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite or related software.

Ability to pass a federal background check.

Education and Experience:

Experience working in an early learning setting or conducting learning experiences for a variety of audiences, required.

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of walking, standing, lifting, and talking at workshops.

Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds at times.

Travel throughout Jacksonville.

Work Location:

On-Site at WJCT

Off-Site at workshop locations.

How to apply:

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org or send your resume directly to

WJCT Public Media Inc.

100 Festival Park Ave

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment

decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are

made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual

orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to

our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect,

acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.