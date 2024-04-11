Job Title: Associate producer, talk shows

Department: News

Reports to: Producer

Job Summary:

The WJCT News Associate Producer, Talk Shows will help shape our talk shows and create compelling content to accompany the programs on our website and social media. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated newshound, a strong writer, and a digital wizard with news talk show booking experience.

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Duties/Responsibilities:

Assist with booking and production of daily “First Coast Connect” and weekly “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” programs

Create web content including episode summaries and social media posts for both programs

Work with hosts and producer to brainstorm segment ideas

Conduct research and contribute to writing scripts

Book guests

Serve as point person for guests and route them to air during live broadcasts

Screen listener calls, as needed

Source sound clips to use in shows, as needed

Operate audio-recording systems in studio, as needed

Other duties as assigned or required

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent writing and editing skills with knowledge of AP style preferred

Broad interest in and knowledge of Jacksonville area arts, culture, and issues of concern to the region and current events

In-depth knowledge of the medical system/healthcare industry a plus

Proven editorial judgment, with a commitment to standards of objectivity, balance and fairness

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

Experience recording and editing audio with Adobe Audition preferred

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, audio production, communications or equivalent work experience

1-2 years’ experience in live broadcast production work preferred

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

Communication: Google suite (Gmail, Docs, Gchat)

Web: Grove content management system

Social media: Buffer, Facebook, Instagram, X

Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Work Location: On-Site

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.