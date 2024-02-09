Job Title: Manager of Corporate

Sales Department: Corporate Support

Reports to: SVP COO

Job Summary:

Director of Corporate Sales, manages and oversees the sales operations for WJCT Public Media. This includes designing plans to meet sales targets, developing and cultivating relationships with clients, evaluating pricing of our products and working with product teams across all WJCT brands and content types to create new revenue streams in corporate support.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Recruits, interviews, hires, and trains new staff.

Oversees the daily workflow of the department.

Manages sales staff day to-day and provides constructive and timely performance evaluations.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Owning and hitting/exceeding annual sales targets

Establish and manage inter-departmental processes and procedures, including both product development and back office workflows

Developing and executing strategic plan to achieve sales targets and expand our customer base

Building and maintaining strong, long-lasting customer relationships

Develop, implement and evaluate growth strategies primarily in digital products

Analyze data to measure the effectiveness of initiatives

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Excellent sales and customer service skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong supervisory and leadership skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Education and Experience:

At least ten years related experience required.

At least ten years related experience required.

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

Microsoft Office/Excel

Salesforce

Wide Orbit

Media Audit

Specialized Job-Related Programs

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at times.

Work Location:

On-Site

Hybrid

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.