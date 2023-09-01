Department: Jacksonville Today

The Jacksonville Today reporter will cover Jacksonville’s public institutions and beyond with a focus on investigative work, data journalism and data visualization. You will be part of the national-award-winning nonprofit Jacksonville Today digital news team.

Jacksonville Today’s weekday newsletter and website are part of a long-term strategy to play a more vital role in the region’s local news ecosystem. With a launch in 2021, the initiative has, to date, received more than $2 million in seed funding from national and regional foundations and other philanthropists, and Jacksonville Today has quickly gained a following, with local reporting that wasn’t available anywhere else on education, the environment, law enforcement, candidates for elected office, and more.

Thousands of readers start their mornings with the Jacksonville Today newsletter. Your reporting could be the first thing they read. Maybe it prompts them to contact a City Council member, sign a petition or share what they learned with a friend.

Report in-depth stories for civically engaged readers

Focus on investigative work but also cover breaking news in your focus area, as well as explanatory or solutions journalism as warranted

Appear on WJCT News 89.9 talk programs to discuss your reporting

Occasionally contribute soundbites for air

Keep up with day-to-day functions of the institutions you cover

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with sources

Impeccable research, writing and reporting skills, including requesting public records;

Rock solid journalistic ethics

Ability to work collaboratively with editors and colleagues but also independently manage your own projects

At least 2 to 5 years reporting news for web, print or broadcast;

Preferred: Track record of investigative reporting that broke news;

Preferred: Data journalism experience, including talent with data visualization software;

Data journalism experience, including talent with data visualization software; Preferred: Experience publishing with content management systems (ideally WordPress);

Preferred: Knowledge of Northeast Florida’s politics and major issues

