TITLE: FACILITIES / EVENT SUPPORT, LEVEL I (CREW)

DEPARTMENT: FACILITIES MARKETING

SUMMARY:

The Level I Support position is an entry level on-call crew position which provides viable support to our Studio Facilities, Events, Building Operations and Production Departments’ daily schedules.

RELATIONSHIPS:

REPORTS TO: FACILITIES MARKETING MANAGER

SUPERVISES: N/A

WORKS WITH: Crew Team

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS:

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Set up, breakdown and transport all related equipment as required.

Performs basic office administrative functions.

Sets up, runs cameras, audio, and other types of production equipment; hangs banners and other staging elements.

Records events (i.e., photos, videos, audio, and social media measures for station promotions.

Drive Station vehicles.

Other duties as assigned &/or required

QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):

Education

High School diploma: A Junior College Communications, Advertising, Marketing or Theater Production certifications preferred.

Skills and Experience

Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms strongly preferred.

Excellent organizational skills: ability to prioritize and effectively manage time.

Strong work ethic and high degree of attention to detail

Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when facedwith difficult situations and personalities.

Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-pound objects.

Excellent driving record (checked bi-annually)

License or Certification

N/A

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. Hearing requirements include the ability to listen, understand and respond to verbal directions while wearing a headset (camera operation) and the hearing abilities associated with driving a motor vehicle such as hearing and responding to emergency sirens, horns etc.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee can be exposed to outside weather conditions. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

EQUIPMENT USED:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax and copy machine, etc.)

Technical Television Equipment

Various Hand and Power Tools

Various moving aids such as Dolly’s

Company Van

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation o