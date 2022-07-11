Internships at WJCT Public Media

WJCT Public Media provides internship opportunities during which students are provided a learning environment with “real life” work experience in support of their educational and personal goals.
The following internship opportunities are currently available:
- Human Resources Interns
- Journalism Interns
- Communications Interns
- Radio/Production Interns
Typical requirements for consideration include:
- Be at least 18 years of age;
- Be enrolled in or sponsored by an accredited college or university;
- Matriculated to the junior year by the start of the internship period;
- Be seeking course credit or fulfillment of additional community/college requirements;
- Pursuing a major that relates to the products and services provided by WJCT.
Please send a resume and cover letter stating area of interest and desired semester/term to:
WJCT Human Resources
Attn: Internship
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
or: jobs@wjct.org