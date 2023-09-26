Live Sessions | Susto Performs “Good Right Now” and “The Get Down” at Intuition Ale Works

Led by singer-songwriter Justin Osborne, the Charleston-bred indie-Americana band Susto visited Jacksonville in early 2023, performing at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works.
The band broke out with the 2021’s Time in the Sun, which combined Osborne’s introspective songwriting with an energetic live-band feel. And with 2023’s My Entire Life — another suite of songs grounded in American roots, folk and rock ‘n’ roll — and more touring ahead, Susto keeps rolling along.
The Jacksonville Music Experience was on-site for Susto’s Intuition show. And we captured the band in full flight, performing two cuts from Time in the Sun — the rollicking “Get Down” and the anthemic “Good Right Now.” Watch above and below.
- Read/listen to the JME interview with Osborne from last year
You can watch more live performance videos featuring local, national and international artists performing in Jacksonville on our NPR Music Live Sessions page.