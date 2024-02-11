10 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Black Opry Revue, Willie Nelson, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more

The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series continues this week with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Grammy-winning bluesman Keb' Mo' (pictured) this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Alt-Rock

Evan Dando – Tuesday, February 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Evan Dando, founding member of ‘90s, Boston-bred alternative-rock outfit The Lemonheads performs a special solo set in celebration of Jack Rabbits 25th anniversary on Tuesday night.

Jazz/Big Band

Crescendo Amelia – Wednesday, February 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local big-band-jazz ensemble Crescendo Amelia plays a special Valentine’s Day set at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday night.

Country

Willie Nelson & Family – Wednesday & Thursday, February 14 & 15

The Amp | St. Augustine

At 90-years young, country-music icon Willie Nelson has still got it. He’s returning to St. Augustine this week, performing as Willie Nelson & Family at The Amp on Wednesday and Thursday.

Country

Black Opry Revue – Thursday, February 15

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

We’re hosting four musicians from the Black Opry Revue, a Nashville-based collective spotlighting Black artists performing in Country, Americana, folk and American-roots music. Since its inception in 2021, Black Opry has earned rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone and more, and members of the Revue have performed at the Newport Folk festival, the Kennedy Center, World Cafe and more. Listen to Black Opry founder Holly G’s recent conversation with First Coast Connect’s Anne Schindler here.

Blues

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Friday, February 16

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s expansive 2024 live release, Live in London, is a good primer for what you can expect from the singer and blues-guitar phenom when he performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series on Friday.

Classical

Anna Rakitina with the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday & Saturday, February 16 & 17

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Award-winning conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Jacksonville Symphony, leading the revered local institution through Rachmaninoff’s Second.

Indie Rock

Chalooby – Saturday, February 17

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

Local indie artists, including garage rockers Halfway Hounds and Mercy Mercy fill out a bill headlined by Jax-area synth-meets-surf artist Chalooby. Read about Chalooby’s 2023 release, Bloom FM here.

Blues

Keb’ Mo’ – Saturday, February 17

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Eight-time Grammy winner, the iconic bluesman Keb’ Mo’ performs on Saturday as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series.

Pop-Punk/Indie Rock

Inspection 12 – Saturday, February 17

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Locally-founded, nationally-beloved pop-punkers Inspection 12 reunites for a special performance in celebration of Jack Rabbits’ 25th anniversary, with support from newly-reunited early-2000s-scene standouts The Julius Airwave on Saturday.

Bluegrass

Yonder Mountain String Band – Saturday, February 17

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown

Colorado-based, progressive bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band brings their take on American mountain music to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.

