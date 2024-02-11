10 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Black Opry Revue, Willie Nelson, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Alt-Rock
Evan Dando – Tuesday, February 13
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Evan Dando, founding member of ‘90s, Boston-bred alternative-rock outfit The Lemonheads performs a special solo set in celebration of Jack Rabbits 25th anniversary on Tuesday night.
Jazz/Big Band
Crescendo Amelia – Wednesday, February 14
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Local big-band-jazz ensemble Crescendo Amelia plays a special Valentine’s Day set at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday night.
Country
Willie Nelson & Family – Wednesday & Thursday, February 14 & 15
The Amp | St. Augustine
At 90-years young, country-music icon Willie Nelson has still got it. He’s returning to St. Augustine this week, performing as Willie Nelson & Family at The Amp on Wednesday and Thursday.
Country
Black Opry Revue – Thursday, February 15
WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville
We’re hosting four musicians from the Black Opry Revue, a Nashville-based collective spotlighting Black artists performing in Country, Americana, folk and American-roots music. Since its inception in 2021, Black Opry has earned rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone and more, and members of the Revue have performed at the Newport Folk festival, the Kennedy Center, World Cafe and more. Listen to Black Opry founder Holly G’s recent conversation with First Coast Connect’s Anne Schindler here.
Blues
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Friday, February 16
Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s expansive 2024 live release, Live in London, is a good primer for what you can expect from the singer and blues-guitar phenom when he performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series on Friday.
Classical
Anna Rakitina with the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday & Saturday, February 16 & 17
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Award-winning conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Jacksonville Symphony, leading the revered local institution through Rachmaninoff’s Second.
Indie Rock
Chalooby – Saturday, February 17
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Local indie artists, including garage rockers Halfway Hounds and Mercy Mercy fill out a bill headlined by Jax-area synth-meets-surf artist Chalooby. Read about Chalooby’s 2023 release, Bloom FM here.
Blues
Keb’ Mo’ – Saturday, February 17
Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine
Eight-time Grammy winner, the iconic bluesman Keb’ Mo’ performs on Saturday as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series.
Pop-Punk/Indie Rock
Inspection 12 – Saturday, February 17
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Locally-founded, nationally-beloved pop-punkers Inspection 12 reunites for a special performance in celebration of Jack Rabbits’ 25th anniversary, with support from newly-reunited early-2000s-scene standouts The Julius Airwave on Saturday.
Bluegrass
Yonder Mountain String Band – Saturday, February 17
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown
Colorado-based, progressive bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band brings their take on American mountain music to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.