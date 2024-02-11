10 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Black Opry Revue, Willie Nelson, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more

By JME Staff
Image
The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series continues this week with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Grammy-winning bluesman Keb' Mo' (pictured) this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Alt-Rock

Evan Dando – Tuesday, February 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Evan Dando, founding member of ‘90s, Boston-bred alternative-rock outfit The Lemonheads performs a special solo set in celebration of Jack Rabbits 25th anniversary on Tuesday night. 

More 

Jazz/Big Band

Crescendo Amelia – Wednesday, February 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local big-band-jazz ensemble Crescendo Amelia plays a special Valentine’s Day set at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday night. 

More 

Country

Willie Nelson & Family – Wednesday & Thursday, February 14 & 15

The Amp | St. Augustine 

At 90-years young, country-music icon Willie Nelson has still got it. He’s returning to St. Augustine this week, performing as Willie Nelson & Family at The Amp on Wednesday and Thursday. 

More

Country 

Black Opry Revue – Thursday, February 15

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

We’re hosting four musicians from the Black Opry Revue, a Nashville-based collective spotlighting Black artists performing in Country, Americana, folk and American-roots music. Since its inception in 2021, Black Opry has earned rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone and more, and members of the Revue have performed at the Newport Folk festival, the Kennedy Center, World Cafe and more. Listen to Black Opry founder Holly G’s recent conversation with First Coast Connect’s Anne Schindler here

More 

Blues

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Friday, February 16

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s expansive 2024 live release, Live in London, is a good primer for what you can expect from the singer and blues-guitar phenom when he performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series on Friday. 

More

Classical 

Anna Rakitina with the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday & Saturday, February 16 & 17 

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Award-winning conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Jacksonville Symphony, leading the revered local institution through Rachmaninoff’s Second.

More

Indie Rock 

Chalooby – Saturday, February 17 

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

Local indie artists, including garage rockers Halfway Hounds and Mercy Mercy fill out a bill headlined by Jax-area synth-meets-surf artist Chalooby. Read about Chalooby’s 2023 release, Bloom FM here.

More

Blues 

Keb’ Mo’ – Saturday, February 17

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Eight-time Grammy winner, the iconic bluesman Keb’ Mo’ performs on Saturday as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series. 

More

Pop-Punk/Indie Rock 

Inspection 12 – Saturday, February 17 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Locally-founded, nationally-beloved pop-punkers Inspection 12 reunites for a special performance in celebration of Jack Rabbits’ 25th anniversary, with support from newly-reunited early-2000s-scene standouts The Julius Airwave on Saturday. 

More

Bluegrass 

Yonder Mountain String Band – Saturday, February 17

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown 

Colorado-based, progressive bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band brings their take on American mountain music to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday. 

More 

In this article: Black Opry Revue, concerts, Fort Mose Jazz & Blues, Inspection 12, jacksonville, Live music, Willie Nelson and Yonder Mountain String Band

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Kurt Vile and The Violators Announce New Tour Dates, Including a Stop at Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale Works ”
Feb. 09, 2024

Kurt Vile and The Violators Announce New Tour Dates, Including a Stop at Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale Works 

Featured image for “The Decemberists Share “Burial Ground,” Their First New Single in 6 Years”
Feb. 09, 2024

The Decemberists Share “Burial Ground,” Their First New Single in 6 Years

Featured image for “Tiny Desk Producer Bobby Carter (and an All-Star Panel of Judges) Will Watch Your Tiny Desk Contest Video ”
Feb. 08, 2024

Tiny Desk Producer Bobby Carter (and an All-Star Panel of Judges) Will Watch Your Tiny Desk Contest Video 

Featured image for “Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor on Writing Songs and Making a Racket”
Feb. 08, 2024

Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor on Writing Songs and Making a Racket

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 3”
Feb. 08, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 3

Featured image for “Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series with Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More Kicks off in February”
Feb. 08, 2024

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series with Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More Kicks off in February

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | February 3”
Feb. 07, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | February 3

Featured image for “Get to Know säje, the Grammy-Winning Vocal Supergroup”
Feb. 07, 2024

Get to Know säje, the Grammy-Winning Vocal Supergroup

Featured image for “Black Opry Founder Holly G On Creating Space for Black Artists in Country Music ”
Feb. 07, 2024

Black Opry Founder Holly G On Creating Space for Black Artists in Country Music 

Featured image for “Shannon & The Clams Announce ‘The Moon Is in the Wrong Place,’ Share Title Track”
Feb. 02, 2024

Shannon & The Clams Announce ‘The Moon Is in the Wrong Place,’ Share Title Track

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Bryce Alastair Band B-Day Bash Bryce Alastair Band B-Day Bash with Shaun & Kirsten Jack Rabbits Sun. 02/11 @ 7:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 02/11 @ 9:00 PM Groove Inn Groove Inn with Denver Hall, SIICHAQ and Glazed Jack Rabbits Mon. 02/12 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 02/13 @ 7:00 PM Evan Dando Evan Dando with Willy Mason Jack Rabbits Tue. 02/13 @ 7:00 PM Gladys Knight Gladys Knight The Florida Theatre Tue. 02/13 @ 8:00 PM Mark Douglas Berardo and Luise Mosrie Mark Douglas Berardo and Luise Mosrie Cafe Eleven Tue. 02/13 @ 8:00 PM Willie Nelson & Family Willie Nelson & Family The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 02/14 @ 7:30 PM Joint Operation Joint Operation with Jahmen Jack Rabbits Wed. 02/14 @ 8:00 PM Valentine's Day with Crescendo Amelia Valentine’s Day with Crescendo Amelia Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 02/14 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…