Concert Picks | Best Live Music in Jacksonville, Oct. 2-8

Pedrito Martinez, Alice Cooper, Skynyrd and more

By JME Staff
Image
Havana-born singer and percussionist Pedrito Martinez is at the Ritz this week | Danny Clinch, courtesy of the artist

Rock 

Alice Cooper – Wednesday, October 4 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

The formerly shocking antics of classic-rock vet Alice Cooper may now seem quite quaint. But five decades into his career, at 75-years young no less, Cooper can still thrill. He’s at The Amp on Wednesday night. 

More

Southern Rock 

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday & Friday, October 5 & 6

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Current touring members of the Jacksonville-bred Southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd play two nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from the Curt Towne Band. 

Thursday | Friday

Afro-Cuban/Rumbas 

Pedrito Martinez – Friday, October 6

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Legendary Cuban-born singer and percussionist Pedrito Martinez performs at the Ritz Theatre in LaVilla on Friday, 

More    

Local/Indie Rock

Tidal Daze – Sunday, October 8

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Local indie-rock quartet Tidal Daze fuses shoegaze-y sonic blasts with a beach-adjacent mellow (read a review of their latest single). The group plays the Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday. 

More

