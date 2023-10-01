Concert Picks | Best Live Music in Jacksonville, Oct. 2-8

Pedrito Martinez, Alice Cooper, Skynyrd and more
Rock
Alice Cooper – Wednesday, October 4
The Amp | St. Augustine
The formerly shocking antics of classic-rock vet Alice Cooper may now seem quite quaint. But five decades into his career, at 75-years young no less, Cooper can still thrill. He’s at The Amp on Wednesday night.
Southern Rock
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday & Friday, October 5 & 6
The Amp | St. Augustine
Current touring members of the Jacksonville-bred Southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd play two nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from the Curt Towne Band.
Afro-Cuban/Rumbas
Pedrito Martinez – Friday, October 6
Ritz Theatre | LaVilla
Legendary Cuban-born singer and percussionist Pedrito Martinez performs at the Ritz Theatre in LaVilla on Friday,
Local/Indie Rock
Tidal Daze – Sunday, October 8
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Local indie-rock quartet Tidal Daze fuses shoegaze-y sonic blasts with a beach-adjacent mellow (read a review of their latest single). The group plays the Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday.