Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Oct. 16-22

The Head and the Heart, Buddy Guy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, All Them Witches and more

By JME Staff
The Head and the Heart press photo
The Head and the Heart bring their infectious folk pop back to The Amp in St. Augustine on Wednesday | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Folk/Pop

The Head and the Heart – Wednesday, October 18

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Seattle indie-folk-pop act the Head and the Heart return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires opens the show. 

More 

Rock/Psych 

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Friday, October 20

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Aussie psych lords Psychedelic Porn Crumpets visit Jack Rabbits with fellow trippy-rock act, Austin’s Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band on Friday. 

More 

Blues 

Buddy Guy – Friday, October 20 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Blues legend Buddy Guy plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guest, the formidable blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Friday. 

More 

Rock 

Bad Madonna – Friday, October 20 

The Block Skate Supply | Springfield 

Jax indie-rock group Bad Madonna celebrate the release of their new single, “Vicious Party Girl” at the Block Skate Supply with fellow Jax bands DigDog and Seagate on Friday. 

More 

Rock/Blues/Post-Rock

All Them Witches – Friday, October 20 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

Nashville experimental rock trio All Them Witches comes to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

More 

Various Artists

AIGA Design + Music Poster Show – Saturday, October 21

CoRK Arts District | Riverside

The annual AIGA Design+Music Poster Show returns to CoRK with performances by locals Luci Lind, Ducats, Juan Torres and Carmen. 

More  

