Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Oct. 16-22

The Head and the Heart, Buddy Guy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, All Them Witches and more
Folk/Pop
The Head and the Heart – Wednesday, October 18
The Amp | St. Augustine
Seattle indie-folk-pop act the Head and the Heart return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires opens the show.
Rock/Psych
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Friday, October 20
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Aussie psych lords Psychedelic Porn Crumpets visit Jack Rabbits with fellow trippy-rock act, Austin’s Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band on Friday.
Blues
Buddy Guy – Friday, October 20
The Amp | St. Augustine
Blues legend Buddy Guy plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guest, the formidable blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Friday.
Rock
Bad Madonna – Friday, October 20
The Block Skate Supply | Springfield
Jax indie-rock group Bad Madonna celebrate the release of their new single, “Vicious Party Girl” at the Block Skate Supply with fellow Jax bands DigDog and Seagate on Friday.
Rock/Blues/Post-Rock
All Them Witches – Friday, October 20
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Nashville experimental rock trio All Them Witches comes to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
Various Artists
AIGA Design + Music Poster Show – Saturday, October 21
CoRK Arts District | Riverside
The annual AIGA Design+Music Poster Show returns to CoRK with performances by locals Luci Lind, Ducats, Juan Torres and Carmen.