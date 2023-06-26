North Florida Bands: Sing Out Loud is Accepting Applications for 2023 Festival

By JME Staff
Sing Out Loud event image

Local musicians looking for a chance to perform in front of a live audience (compared to a dead or undead audience) are in luck. 

The seventh-annual Sing Out Loud Festival is accepting applications from Northeast Florida musicians to perform during the festival, held each year at various venues in and around St. Augustine. The festival is accepting applications from solo artists and groups in various genres. Chosen applicants will perform at the SOL’s Local Artist Showcases on the following dates: Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10; Friday, September 15-Sunday, September 17, and Thursday, September 21 or Sunday, Sunday September 24. 

Along with exposure and potential music glory, showcase artists receive $400 for their one-hour performance at the festival! Not too shabby. 

Applications are accepted through Friday, July 21. 

For more info and to submit an application, click here

