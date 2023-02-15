The Killers to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in May

Indie rock staples The Killers are embarking on a second tour in support of their 2021 album, Pressure Machine, this spring, with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Monday, May 8.

The seventh studio album leans more into folk-rock than the band’s previous work. It tells the story of small-town America, loosely based on frontman Brandon Flowers’ upbringing in rural Utah. Though there weren’t any singles for the album, the track “Runaway Horses” drew attention because of its collaborative vocals by indie pop singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Pressure Machine topped U.S. alternative and folk album charts in 2021 and finished the year in the top 100 for Billboard’s U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Alternative Albums. One unique feature from these songs is the storytelling that takes place between tracks. Listeners can hear voice memos from a variety of characters sharing their differing perspectives on the same events that happened in “this quiet town” about which Flowers sings.

The Killers have been playing for nearly two-decades. Their first album, Hot Fuss, debuted in 2004 with world-beating hits like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” earning the band revered status among a crop of rock-revival acts that emerged in the early aughts, including Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes, among others.

The four-piece, made up of singer Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vanucci, guitarist David Keuning and Mark Stoermer, have headlined some of world’s best known music festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury. They’ll also perform at the tenth anniversary of Shaky Knees this May in Atlanta.

If glamorous indie rock and roll is what you want, you can find more information on tickets at theamp.com.

The Killers perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Monday, May 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.