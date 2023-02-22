Taureg Guitar Hero Mdou Moctar to Play Intuition Ale Works in May

By JME Staff
Mdou Moctar press photo
Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Formidable Taureg guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar has announced a spring tour with a stop at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works Downtown Jacksonville taproom in May. The Niger-bred Moctar is widely praised as a torchbearer for Saharan rock, melding ear-turning modern fret work on his electric guitar with traditional polyrhythms, field recordings and ruminations on love, religion, women’s rights, inequality and Western Africa’s exploitation at the hands of colonial powers.

Moctar’s latest full-length album, the critically acclaimed 2021 LP Afrique Victime, is not only a showcase of the guitarist’s penchant for pyrotechnics. It captures Moctar and band in full flight, simultaneously displaying combustible energy and effortless synergy.

The band kicks off its spring tour in Dallas in late April before a stop at Austin’s Psych Fest. Mdou Moctar plays Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday, May 2. The show is part of our JME Presents Series. Tickets go sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

