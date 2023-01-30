The Smile to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June

Riding the wave of their critically-acclaimed 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, The Smile, the trio comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner have announced 14 North American dates with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June.

On A Light for Attracting Attention, the trio unspools an eclectic suite of approachable yet experimental tunes. From the spitting post-punk of “You’ll Never Work in Television Again” to the cinematic electro funk of “The Smoke” to the eerily baroque “Free in the Knowledge,” the record contains multitudes.

In March the band will release a limited-edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. The EP is comprised of live recordings from The Smile’s debut album, as well as the band’s rendition of Yorke’“FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”

The Smile plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday, June 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10am online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.