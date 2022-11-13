Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Paramore, Kirk Franklin, Randall Bramblett and more visit Jax this week

By JME Staff
Paramore press photo
Hugely popular rock band Paramore performs at The Amp on Wednesday | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock

Paramore – Wednesday, November 16

The Amp | St. Augustine

While putting rock and star together may be oxymoronic in 2022, Tennessee-bred rock band Paramore, perhaps against the grain of contemporary musical leanings, remains one of the most popular touring acts in the world. These unimpeachable stars of rock perform at The Amp on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Gospel 

Kirk Franklin – Thursday, November 17

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Since “Stomp”-ing into popular music with God’s Property in 1997, gospel singer-songwriter and choir director Kirk Franklin has proved himself the most engaging and enduring faith-based acts in American music. Franklin and Maverick City Music play the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie

Bobby Kid – Thursday, November 17 

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Since coming on to the Jacksonville indie-music scene with the jangly, introspective 2018 EP Peach, locals Bobby Kid have continued to add to their increasingly dynamic catalog, and remain a must-see live act. Bobby Kid plays with Philadelphia and Cicalia at Murray Hill’s The Walrus on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets at the door | Map

Singer-Songwriter

Randall Bramblett – Friday, November 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

During a three-decade career as a session player, collaborator and solo artist, multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett has worked with Gregg Allman, Robbie Robertson, Bonnie Raitt, Widespread Panic and more, and is considered by those in the know to be one of the best songwriters of his generation. Bramblett performs at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

In this article: Blue Jay Listening Room, concerts, jacksonville, Kirk Franklin, Live music, November, Paramore, Randall Bramblett, st. augustine, The Amp and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “How The 1975’s Matty Healy Became the Bad Boy you Love to Roll your Eyes at”
Nov. 14, 2022

How The 1975’s Matty Healy Became the Bad Boy you Love to Roll your Eyes at

Featured image for “The Dandy Warhols, Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and more to headline Winterland V in Jacksonville”
Nov. 11, 2022

The Dandy Warhols, Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and more to headline Winterland V in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Low’s Mimi Parker had a Voice that Let the Light In”
Nov. 09, 2022

Low’s Mimi Parker had a Voice that Let the Light In

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Nov. 08, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | November New Music Playlist”
Nov. 07, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | November New Music Playlist

Featured image for “NoSo | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 06, 2022

NoSo | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Nov. 06, 2022

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023”
Nov. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023

Featured image for “The gripping ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ confronts the artist’s complexities”
Oct. 28, 2022

The gripping ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ confronts the artist’s complexities

Featured image for “On ‘Blue Rev,’ Alvvays finds euphoria in noise”
Oct. 25, 2022

On ‘Blue Rev,’ Alvvays finds euphoria in noise

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Kottonmouth Kings Kottonmouth Kings with Crazy Town and Zeistencroix Jack Rabbits Mon. 11/14 @ 7:00 PM The Obsessed The Obsessed with Black Stache and Horses Archetype Mon. 11/14 @ 7:30 PM Fortunate Youth Fortunate Youth with Passafire and Kash'd Out Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 11/15 @ 6:30 PM Paramore Paramore The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 11/16 @ 6:30 PM Cole Swindell Cole Swindell With special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 11/17 @ 5:00 PM Cole Swindell Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 11/17 @ 6:30 PM Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Bobby Kid Bobby Kid with Philadelphia and Cicala The Walrus Thu. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Eric Hutchinson Eric Hutchinson Cafe Eleven Thu. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Krizz Kaliko Krizz Kaliko with Jarren Benton Jack Rabbits Thu. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…