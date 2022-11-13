Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Paramore, Kirk Franklin, Randall Bramblett and more visit Jax this week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville.
Rock
Paramore – Wednesday, November 16
The Amp | St. Augustine
While putting rock and star together may be oxymoronic in 2022, Tennessee-bred rock band Paramore, perhaps against the grain of contemporary musical leanings, remains one of the most popular touring acts in the world. These unimpeachable stars of rock perform at The Amp on Wednesday.
Gospel
Kirk Franklin – Thursday, November 17
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Since “Stomp”-ing into popular music with God’s Property in 1997, gospel singer-songwriter and choir director Kirk Franklin has proved himself the most engaging and enduring faith-based acts in American music. Franklin and Maverick City Music play the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday.
Indie
Bobby Kid – Thursday, November 17
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Since coming on to the Jacksonville indie-music scene with the jangly, introspective 2018 EP Peach, locals Bobby Kid have continued to add to their increasingly dynamic catalog, and remain a must-see live act. Bobby Kid plays with Philadelphia and Cicalia at Murray Hill’s The Walrus on Thursday.
Watch | Tickets at the door | Map
Singer-Songwriter
Randall Bramblett – Friday, November 18
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
During a three-decade career as a session player, collaborator and solo artist, multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett has worked with Gregg Allman, Robbie Robertson, Bonnie Raitt, Widespread Panic and more, and is considered by those in the know to be one of the best songwriters of his generation. Bramblett performs at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.