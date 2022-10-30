Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

By JME Staff
Beabadoobee press photo
Indie pop sensation Beabadoobee performs at Underbelly on Tuesday | Credit: Erika Kamano, courtesy of the artist

Bedroom Pop 

Beabadoobee – Tuesday, November 1

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

The singer and guitarist, Filipina-British artist Beabadoobee is a star on the rise in the independent music world. Her latest, the stylish collection of nostalgic pop, Beatopia, received rave reviews. She plays Underbelly on Tuesday. 

Watch | SOLD OUT | Map

Rock 

Fortune Child – Thursday, November 3

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Popular local rock band Fortune Child headlines a night of music at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Electronic 

Boombox Cartel – Thursday, November 3

Myth Nightclub | Downtown Jacksonville

LA-by-way-of-Mexico DJ and songwriter Americo Garcia drops into Myth Nightclub on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Various

Jacksonville PorchFest – Saturday, November 5

Various Locations | Historic Springfield 

PorchFest returns to Springfield. Check out our interactive guide to this year’s event to dig in deep on all the artists and venues. 

Watch | FREE | Map

