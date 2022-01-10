Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass phenom and former “Guitar Player of the Year” award-winner Billy Strings will hit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for an epic three-night run beginning Friday, April 29.

The Michigan-born, Nashville-based Strings is known widely as a roots-music prodigy, his virtuosity earning him accolades from every major music publication, including Rolling Stone magazine, which called Strings “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars.” Strings’ 2019 record Home earned a GRAMMY for “Best Bluegrass Album.” Strings’, latest: 2021’s Renewal, is a showcase of the artist’s deft songwriting, and accentuated by his musical prowess and proficiency in a range of genres, as he incorporates elements of bluegrass, rock, metal, psychedelia and more.

Strings brings his electric live show to The Amp on April 29, 30 and May 1. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office.

