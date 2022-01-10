Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Three nights of roots-music virtuosity at The Amp

By JME Staff
Photograph of Billy Strings
Billy Strings plays three nights at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass phenom and former “Guitar Player of the Year” award-winner Billy Strings will hit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for an epic three-night run beginning Friday, April 29.

The Michigan-born, Nashville-based Strings is known widely as a roots-music prodigy, his virtuosity earning him accolades from every major music publication, including Rolling Stone magazine, which called Strings “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars.” Strings’ 2019 record Home earned a GRAMMY for “Best Bluegrass Album.”Strings’, latest: 2021’s Renewal, is a showcase of the artist’s deft songwriting, and accentuated by his musical prowess and proficiency in a range of genres, as he incorporates elements of bluegrass, rock, metal, psychedelia and more.

Strings brings his electric live show to The Amp on April 29, 30 and May 1. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office.

Tickets

In this article: Billy Strings, bluegrass, GRAMMY, Live music, prodigy, roots, st. augustine, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, The Amp and tickets

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Jan. 10, 2022

Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 great tracks by Jax artists out now”
Jan. 10, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 great tracks by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | Innings Festival brings Green Day, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more to Tampa”
Jan. 10, 2022

Go | Innings Festival brings Green Day, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more to Tampa
Featured image for “Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week”
Jan. 10, 2022

Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Just Announced | Winterland IV lineup revealed”
Jan. 07, 2022

Just Announced | Winterland IV lineup revealed
Featured image for “Playlist | Chill out and discover new music in the Electro Lounge”
Jan. 07, 2022

Playlist | Chill out and discover new music in the Electro Lounge
Featured image for “The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge”
Jan. 06, 2022

The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge
Featured image for “David Bowie’s Catalog Sold for a Reported $250 Million”
Jan. 06, 2022

David Bowie’s Catalog Sold for a Reported $250 Million
Featured image for “A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ baby album cover has been dismissed”
Jan. 05, 2022

A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ baby album cover has been dismissed
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Three new songs we really dig”
Jan. 04, 2022

Fresh Rotation | Three new songs we really dig

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM