Stop Making Swift | Move Over Barbenheimer, the Next Double Feature is ‘Stop Making Sense’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ Documentary

Film posters for Eras Tour and Stop Making Sense

Taylor Swift sweeps silver screens across America on October 13 with her box-office busting The Eras Tour concert film. The film hits theaters just as A24’s 40th anniversary re-release of what’s often referred to as “the best concert film of all time,” post-punk art-pop outfit Talking Heads’ 1984 flick Stop Making Sense, wraps up its nationwide run.

But did David Byrne and company actually release the best concert film? Or will Taylor’s sold-out stadium be better? As a proud Swiftie and Talking Heads Head, I’ll be the judge of that. Here’s my breakdown of each film based on production value.

Listen to Matt Shaw and Hurley Winkler talk about the two films

Costumes

How many times does Taylor change her costume throughout each Eras Tour show? With a 40-song setlist and a different costume for each “era,” or album, Swift is switching up her ‘fit anywhere between 13 and 20 times per show. But few costume changes are bolder than David Byrne’s, who emerges onto the Stop Making Sense stage during Girlfriend is Better wearing his iconic rectangular suit.

WINNER: STOP MAKING SENSE

Set design

It wouldn’t be a Swift show without an elaborate set. In the case of The Eras Tour, the stage is nearly 250 feet long and covered in screens. At one point, Taylor even dives INTO THE STAGE, making a “splash,” and she’s seen swimming along the length of her catwalk. Ticketmaster debacle aside: no wonder those concert tickets were so expensive.

Talking Heads, on the other hand, have a whole crew of stagehands piecing their set together during the actual show, putting the “art” in “art-pop.” When David Byrne first steps onstage with an acoustic guitar to perform Psycho Killer, accompanied by, in his words, “a tape I want to play,” the stage is bare—no scrim, no drum platform, nothing.

WINNER: THE ERAS TOUR

Choreography

I’d like to see Taylor bust a better move than Tina Weymouth’s Genius of Love crabwalk.

Honorable mention: David Byrne practicing his moves prior to the big show.

WINNER: STOP MAKING SENSE

Onstage romance

I’ve got five words for you: Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth.

The Talking Heads drummer and bassist have been married since 1977. They have two children! I’d love to see Taylor even try to match that.

WINNER: STOP MAKING SENSE

Love songs

Obviously, Taylor is known for her love songs—or, rather, her breakup songs. And since it’s her first tour since releasing the 10-minute version of her hit song All Too Well, the song is undoubtedly at the top of most Swifties’ I-hope-she’ll-play-it lists.

Talking Heads don’t really do love songs, not unless you count This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody), particularly when David Byrne serenades a lamp.

WINNER: THE ERAS TOUR

Fan accessories

Few fans know how to accessorize quite like the Swifties. Every showing of The Eras Tour is bound to be packed with beaded bracelet trades. I’ve got mine ready:

WINNER: THE ERAS TOUR

Both Stop Making Sense (showtimes near Jax) and the Eras Tour Documentary (showtimes near Jax) are playing in select theaters around the region.