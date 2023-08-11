All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11

By Robin Hilton
Image
Noname's Sundial tops NPR Music's shortlist of the best albums out on Aug. 11. Mahaneela/Courtesy of the artist

The Chicago rapper Noname returns this week with her first new album in five years. Like her earlier works, Sundial is filled with songs that stand at the nexus of slam poetry, literature, jazz and hip-hop. We give a listen to open this week’s show and talk about the ways Noname seeks to serve her community and speak truth to power while rejecting industry pressures to pursue more wealth, power and fame.

We’ve also got a long-lost album from Neil Young this week, undeniable grooves from the U.K. duo Jungle, reimagined works from the rapper Joell Ortiz and L’Orange, Son Lux and more, including Karol G‘s Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), Bonnie “Prince” Billy‘s Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You and more. Critic and reporter Cyrena Touros joins WBEZ and Vocalo Radio‘s Ayana Contreras, writer LaTesha Harris and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best new releases out on Aug. 11.

Featured Albums:

  1. Noname — Sundial
    Featured Songs: “Oblivion (feat. Ayoni & Common),” “Beauty Supply,” “Namesake”
  2. Jungle — Volcano
    Featured Songs: “Us Against The World,” “Candle Flame (feat. Erick the Architect),” “Dominoes,” Every Night”
  3. Neil Young — Chrome Dreams
    Featured Songs: “Will to Love,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Look Out for My Love”
  4. Joell Ortiz & L’Orange — Signature
    Featured Songs: “Uncle Chris Car,” “Therapeutic,” “OG,” “One Day”
  5. Son Lux — Alternate Forms
    Featured Songs: “Ransom (All Innocence),” “Alternate Worlds (Alternate Life),” “Easy (Fight to Forget),” “No Crimes (New History)”

Lightning Round:

  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy — Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You
  • G Flip — Drummer
  • Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)
  • Tash Sultana — “Bitter Lovers (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)” (Single)

Other notable releases for Aug. 11:

  • K.A.A.N. — The Death of a Rapper
  • Lawrence English & Lea Bertucci — Chthonic
  • Les Imprimés — Rêverie
  • Louis Cato — Reflections
  • Peter McPoland — Piggy
  • Public Image Ltd. — End of World
  • Spencer Zahn — Statues I
  • Suzi Quatro & KT Tunstall — Face to Face
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: All Songs Considered, New music and NPR Music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 11, 2023

Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers”
Aug. 11, 2023

Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers

Featured image for “Jax Indie Rockers Faze Wave Share “Teenage Nightmare,” Plot Fall Tour”
Aug. 10, 2023

Jax Indie Rockers Faze Wave Share “Teenage Nightmare,” Plot Fall Tour

Featured image for “Robbie Robertson, Guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, has Died at 80”
Aug. 10, 2023

Robbie Robertson, Guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, has Died at 80

Featured image for “DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58”
Aug. 08, 2023

DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58

Featured image for “Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’”
Aug. 08, 2023

Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’

Featured image for “With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut”
Aug. 08, 2023

With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut

Featured image for “Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 08, 2023

Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion”
Aug. 07, 2023

SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion

Featured image for “Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun”
Aug. 04, 2023

Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Stephen Marley Stephen Marley The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda with Hotel Fiction Intuition Ale Works Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Albert Castiglia Albert Castiglia Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM Moon Taxi Moon Taxi with The Stews Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM RickoLus RickoLus with The Pauses, Citrus Trees and Jim Dreffen Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM JME Presents | Queer Country Disco JME Presents | Queer Country Disco w/ Rachel Angel, Daddy, Folk is People WJCT Soundstage Sat. 08/12 @ 6:00 PM Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with The Baseball Project The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/12 @ 7:00 PM Steelin' Peaches Steelin’ Peaches Underbelly Sat. 08/12 @ 7:00 PM Blunt Bangs Blunt Bangs with Mercy Mercy, Small and Halfway Hounds The Walrus Sat. 08/12 @ 8:00 PM Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Sun. 08/13 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…