All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11

The Chicago rapper Noname returns this week with her first new album in five years. Like her earlier works, Sundial is filled with songs that stand at the nexus of slam poetry, literature, jazz and hip-hop. We give a listen to open this week’s show and talk about the ways Noname seeks to serve her community and speak truth to power while rejecting industry pressures to pursue more wealth, power and fame.
We’ve also got a long-lost album from Neil Young this week, undeniable grooves from the U.K. duo Jungle, reimagined works from the rapper Joell Ortiz and L’Orange, Son Lux and more, including Karol G‘s Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), Bonnie “Prince” Billy‘s Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You and more. Critic and reporter Cyrena Touros joins WBEZ and Vocalo Radio‘s Ayana Contreras, writer LaTesha Harris and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best new releases out on Aug. 11.
Featured Albums:
- Noname — Sundial
Featured Songs: “Oblivion (feat. Ayoni & Common),” “Beauty Supply,” “Namesake”
- Jungle — Volcano
Featured Songs: “Us Against The World,” “Candle Flame (feat. Erick the Architect),” “Dominoes,” Every Night”
- Neil Young — Chrome Dreams
Featured Songs: “Will to Love,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Look Out for My Love”
- Joell Ortiz & L’Orange — Signature
Featured Songs: “Uncle Chris Car,” “Therapeutic,” “OG,” “One Day”
- Son Lux — Alternate Forms
Featured Songs: “Ransom (All Innocence),” “Alternate Worlds (Alternate Life),” “Easy (Fight to Forget),” “No Crimes (New History)”
Lightning Round:
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy — Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You
- G Flip — Drummer
- Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)
- Tash Sultana — “Bitter Lovers (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)” (Single)
Other notable releases for Aug. 11:
- K.A.A.N. — The Death of a Rapper
- Lawrence English & Lea Bertucci — Chthonic
- Les Imprimés — Rêverie
- Louis Cato — Reflections
- Peter McPoland — Piggy
- Public Image Ltd. — End of World
- Spencer Zahn — Statues I
- Suzi Quatro & KT Tunstall — Face to Face