Japanese Band, Experimental Psychedelic Rockers Acid Mothers Temple, to Play for Free at the Jessie

One of the globe’s most prolific purveyors of experimental rock, Japan’s Acid Mothers Temple is currently on tour, with more than 12 US dates remaining, including a stop in Downtown Jacksonville, where they’ll play a free show on the loading docks of the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center on Friday, May 26.

Led by Makoto Kawabata, AMT — with its shifting lineup and transmogrifying sonic wallop — has released more than 80 albums over the course the group’s 20-plus-year psychedelic trip, which includes several previously unreleased and brand-new live recordings uploaded to the group’s Bandcamp page in May of 2023.

Since establishing itself as an experimental juggernaut in the early-aughts, AMT has been an in-demand live act, the band’s ever-growing catalog of live recordings barely able to satiate the group’s rabid and discerning audience of collectors. Prior to opening the spigot on a half-dozen or so Bandcamp releases, the group dropped a live recording from their 2021 Levitation Sessions performance, followed by a split vinyl with improvisational psych-noise collective Paul Kidney Experience.

AMT’s MetaRobot Spring Tour kicked off in Los Angelos in April, before a stop at Austin Psych Fest in Texas. Joining AMT in Jacksonville is Georgia-bred instrumental-fusion band STS9 with local support from Jax jazz quartet Madre Vaca and local riff-rockers Majestic Mother. Jacksonville music nonprofit Winterland Presents is responsible for bringing in AMT.

Winterland Presents Acid Mothers Temple plays the loading docks of the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center, 40 E. Adams St., in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday, May 26 as part of the JME Presents: Music Discovery Series. Doors at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. The show is free to attend. More information here.