Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Jazz Discovery Series, Palomino Blond, The Grass Is Dead and more

By JME Staff
Palomino Blond press photo
Miami's Palomino Blond brings their Iggy-Pop approved rock to Jack Rabbits on Friday | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Bayou Soul 

Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay, Marc Broussard mixes funk, R&B, rock and pop for a fusion that’s been referred to as “Bayou soul.” Broussard plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Soulful folkie Kristopher James opens the show.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

Bluegrass

The Grass Is Dead – Wednesday, January 11 

Café Eleven | St. Augustine 

The Grass Is Dead covers the Grateful Dead — a band famous for their own live covers — but bluegrass style. Fun! Locals Grandpa’s Cough Medicine joins the bill at St. Aug’s Café Eleven on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock 

Bobby Kid – Thursday, January 12 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A stalwart of the local scene, popular Jax indie rock act Bobby Kid performs at The Walrus with Anna Kellem and Brooke Garwood. 

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map

Jazz

Michael Feinberg – Friday, January 13

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

Celebrated upright bassist hosts a free workshop and performance as part of the Jazz Discovery Series on Friday at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit Center in Downtown Jax. Registration is required. 

Watch | Register | Map

Indie Rock 

Palomino Blond – Friday, January 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Shoegaze-y Miami rock outfit Palomino Blond brings their brutal, and Iggy Pop-approved, Sunshine State sound to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Friday. Smelter and Funeral Homes provide support.

Watch | Tickets | Map

In this article: Grass Is Dead, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, jazz discovery series, Michael Feinberg and Palomino Blond

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jake Blount | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 09, 2023

Jake Blount | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023”
Jan. 09, 2023

10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023

Featured image for “Jazz Discovery Series Presents Celebrated Bassist Michael Feinberg at the Jessie”
Jan. 05, 2023

Jazz Discovery Series Presents Celebrated Bassist Michael Feinberg at the Jessie

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jan. 04, 2023

Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 03, 2023

The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review”
Jan. 02, 2023

Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review

Featured image for “Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup”
Jan. 02, 2023

Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup

Featured image for “Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 01/10 @ 7:00 PM Marc Broussard Marc Broussard Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 01/10 @ 7:00 PM Mary Gauthier Mary Gauthier Cafe Eleven Tue. 01/10 @ 8:00 PM Geoff Tate Geoff Tate with Mark Daly Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 01/11 @ 8:00 PM The Grass Is Dead The Grass Is Dead with Grandpa’s Cough Medicine and The Copper Tones Cafe Eleven Wed. 01/11 @ 8:00 PM Bobby Kid Bobby Kid with Anna Kellam and Brook Garwood The Walrus Thu. 01/12 @ 7:00 PM Chuck Prophet Chuck Prophet Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Griffin House Griffin House Cafe Eleven Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Magic City Hippies Magic City Hippies 1904 Music Hall Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Michael Feinberg Michael Feinberg with Jacksonville Arts & Music School and John Lumpkin Institute The Jessie Fri. 01/13 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…