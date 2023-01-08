Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Jazz Discovery Series, Palomino Blond, The Grass Is Dead and more
Bayou Soul
Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay, Marc Broussard mixes funk, R&B, rock and pop for a fusion that’s been referred to as “Bayou soul.” Broussard plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Soulful folkie Kristopher James opens the show.
Bluegrass
The Grass Is Dead – Wednesday, January 11
Café Eleven | St. Augustine
The Grass Is Dead covers the Grateful Dead — a band famous for their own live covers — but bluegrass style. Fun! Locals Grandpa’s Cough Medicine joins the bill at St. Aug’s Café Eleven on Wednesday.
Indie Rock
Bobby Kid – Thursday, January 12
The Walrus | Murray Hill
A stalwart of the local scene, popular Jax indie rock act Bobby Kid performs at The Walrus with Anna Kellem and Brooke Garwood.
Jazz
Michael Feinberg – Friday, January 13
The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville
Celebrated upright bassist hosts a free workshop and performance as part of the Jazz Discovery Series on Friday at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit Center in Downtown Jax. Registration is required.
Indie Rock
Palomino Blond – Friday, January 13
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Shoegaze-y Miami rock outfit Palomino Blond brings their brutal, and Iggy Pop-approved, Sunshine State sound to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Friday. Smelter and Funeral Homes provide support.