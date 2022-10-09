Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

There’s a handful of legends (Jim Lauderdale, Keith Sweat) on this week’s calendar and more than a few artists you should know about. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville. For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page.

Americana

Jim Lauderdale – Wednesday, October 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Legendary (a four-decade-spanning career) and prolific (30-plus albums) Americana artist Jim Lauderdale visits the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie-Folk

The Head And The Heart – Thursday, October 13

The Amp | St. Augustine

Seattle indie-folk darlings The Head And The Heart perform at The Amp, with support from one-man blues phenom Shakey Graves on Thursday night.

Watch | Tickets | Map

R&B

Keith Sweat – Friday, October 14

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Indelibly smooth singer-songwriter Keith Sweat headlines a lineup of legendary R&B acts, including Monica, 112 and Tevin Campbell at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock

Bob Mould – Friday, October 14

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

A legend in punk, alternative and college-radio-inclined circles, Bob Mould will perform a 40-year-spanning set of tunes, including songs from his band Hüsker Dü, the Distortion collection and from last year’s critically acclaimed album Blue Hearts at the PV Concert Hall on Friday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Electronic

Marvel Years – Saturday, October 15

Archetype | Riverside

Standout DJ-producer-guitarist Cory Wythe, AKA Marvel Years, performs at Archetype in Riverside, with support from Future Joy and Sidtrackd.

Watch | Tickets | Map