7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

311, Blue Jay anniversary, Bold City Circuit and more

By JME Staff
Image
311 performs at the Amp this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Folk 

Songwriters Night – Thursday, August 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly songwriter-in-the-round-style showcase at Blue Jay on Thursday. This month’s featured artists include Lauris Vidal, Ricky Kendall and Jesabel. 

More

Country

Maren Morris – Friday, August 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

Grammy- and CMA-award-winning singer Maren Morris comes to the Florida Theatre with Anna Graves on Friday. 

More 

Folk

Lauren Woodall w/ Howdy – Friday, August 16

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Jax singer-songwriter Lauren Woodall and her band perform at Blue Jay with special guest, Beaches saltwater bard Howdy on Friday. 

More 

Alt Rock/Reggae 

311 – Saturday, August 17

The Amp | St. Augustine

Omaha, Nebraska-bred kings of rock-rap-reggae fusion, 311 play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday. 

More 

Americana

Little Foot – Saturday, August 17

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Tombstone, AZ Americana artist Little Foot headlines a bill at Jack Rabbits with Blossomin Bone, Deadman De Los Santos and Hogbean on Saturday.

More

Singer Songwriter 

Deb Ruby, June Bunch, Melissa Grady – Saturday, August 17

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Bold City Circuit presents a trio of West Florida singer-songwriters, including Deb Ruby (St. Pete), June Bunch (St. Pete) and Melissa Grady (Tampa) on Saturday. Venue location is provided upon ticket purchase. 

More

Indie Pop/Funk

Blue Jay Anniversary Party feat. Trash Panda – Sunday, August 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local pop-rock-funk-fusion band Trash Panda helps Blue Jay Listening Room celebrate its eighth anniversary on Sunday night with a (rare) standing-room-only show. More

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville and JME

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root”
Aug. 12, 2024

Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty”
Aug. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty

Featured image for “Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin”
Aug. 06, 2024

Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin

Featured image for “Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018”
Aug. 02, 2024

Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour | July 27”
Aug. 02, 2024

Jax Music Hour | July 27

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27”
Aug. 01, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Super Breath” by Karen O and Danger Mouse”
Aug. 01, 2024

Song of the Day | “Super Breath” by Karen O and Danger Mouse

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/13 @ 7:00 PM Ace Monroe Ace Monroe with Leilani Kilgore, Fortune Child and Rae & The Rag Dolls Jack Rabbits Thu. 08/15 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night Hosted by Andy Zipf Songwriters Night Hosted by Andy Zipf with Jesabel and Nathan Kalish & Jessica Pounds Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 08/15 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall & Her Band Lauren Woodall & Her Band with Howdy Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM Maren Morris Maren Morris with Anna Graves The Florida Theatre Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM The Debt The Debt with Bryan Raymond Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM 311 311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Little Foot Little Foot with Blossomin' Bone, Deadman De Los Santos and Hogbean Rain Dogs Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Bold City Circuit Bold City Circuit Deb Ruby, June Bunch and Melissa Grady Bold City Circuit Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Companied Chaos Companied Chaos with Heavy on the Heart, Man Overboard and Jack Osborne Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…