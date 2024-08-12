7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

311, Blue Jay anniversary, Bold City Circuit and more

311 performs at the Amp this week | Courtesy of the artist

Folk

Songwriters Night – Thursday, August 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly songwriter-in-the-round-style showcase at Blue Jay on Thursday. This month’s featured artists include Lauris Vidal, Ricky Kendall and Jesabel.

Folk

Country

Maren Morris – Friday, August 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Grammy- and CMA-award-winning singer Maren Morris comes to the Florida Theatre with Anna Graves on Friday.

More

Folk

Lauren Woodall w/ Howdy – Friday, August 16

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jax singer-songwriter Lauren Woodall and her band perform at Blue Jay with special guest, Beaches saltwater bard Howdy on Friday.

Folk

Alt Rock/Reggae

311 – Saturday, August 17

The Amp | St. Augustine

Omaha, Nebraska-bred kings of rock-rap-reggae fusion, 311 play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.

More

Americana

Little Foot – Saturday, August 17

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Tombstone, AZ Americana artist Little Foot headlines a bill at Jack Rabbits with Blossomin Bone, Deadman De Los Santos and Hogbean on Saturday.

More

Singer Songwriter

Deb Ruby, June Bunch, Melissa Grady – Saturday, August 17

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Bold City Circuit presents a trio of West Florida singer-songwriters, including Deb Ruby (St. Pete), June Bunch (St. Pete) and Melissa Grady (Tampa) on Saturday. Venue location is provided upon ticket purchase.

More

Indie Pop/Funk

Blue Jay Anniversary Party feat. Trash Panda – Sunday, August 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local pop-rock-funk-fusion band Trash Panda helps Blue Jay Listening Room celebrate its eighth anniversary on Sunday night with a (rare) standing-room-only show. More