The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15

Hey Neighbors! Hope each and everyone of you are in great spirits. On the last episode of The Neighborhood, I played some great tunes from the ‘Ville to worldwide. I might be biased but this show is one of my favorites to date. As always, I want to share music that I believe the neighbors would take with them and share with others. I am here to help with that process.
Check out the playlist below and enjoy the tunes. See you next week #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
CARRTOONS – “Sparkle” feat. Bad Snacks
Flamingosis – “Never A Coincidence” feat. Diastrata
The Sextones – “Love Can’t Be Borrowed”
George Benson – “Six To Four”
Dwele – “Subject”
Quelle Chris & Chris Keys – “Sudden Death”
musclecars – “Running Out of Time”
KAYTRANADA – “LITE SPOTS”
GBOR (Ga-bour) – “City”
Common and Pete Rock – “Dreamin’”
Khruangbin – “Hold Me Up (Thank You)”
Tall Black Guy x Omarion – “(Touch) The Sky remix“
Stream
Ebonique – “Ville-ains” feat. Kenzie’s Place
Butcher Brown – “Thirty One”
