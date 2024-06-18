The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Hey Neighbors! Hope each and everyone of you are in great spirits. On the last episode of The Neighborhood, I played some great tunes from the ‘Ville to worldwide. I might be biased but this show is one of my favorites to date. As always, I want to share music that I believe the neighbors would take with them and share with others. I am here to help with that process.

Check out the playlist below and enjoy the tunes. See you next week #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.

CARRTOONS – “Sparkle” feat. Bad Snacks

Stream

Flamingosis – “Never A Coincidence” feat. Diastrata

Stream

The Sextones – “Love Can’t Be Borrowed”

Stream

George Benson – “Six To Four”

Stream

Dwele – “Subject”

Stream

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys – “Sudden Death”

Stream

musclecars – “Running Out of Time”

Stream

KAYTRANADA – “LITE SPOTS”

Stream

GBOR (Ga-bour) – “City”

Stream

Common and Pete Rock – “Dreamin’”

Stream

Khruangbin – “Hold Me Up (Thank You)”

Stream

Tall Black Guy x Omarion – “(Touch) The Sky remix“

Stream

Ebonique – “Ville-ains” feat. Kenzie’s Place

Stream

Butcher Brown – “Thirty One”

Stream

