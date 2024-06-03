6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jax Symphony season finale, Boogie wit da Hoodie and more

By JME Staff
Image
The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023-2024 season with Symphonie Fantastique this week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Rap

Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Tuesday, June 4

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Rap artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performs with NLE Chopper, Luh Tyler and Dess Dior at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.

More

Singer-Songwriter

John Dorney – Wednesday, June 5

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Florida singer-songwriter John Dorney is joined by Cat Ridgeway, Patrick Hagerman and Rickolus at Blue Jay on Wednesday. 

More

Pop/Rock/Dance

Raspberry Pie – Wednesday, June 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Party-initiating funk group Raspberry Pie performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Wednesday. 

More

Classical 

Symphonie Fantastique – Friday & Saturday, June 7 & 8

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023-2024 season with works by Berlioz and Adès on Friday and Saturday. 

More

Country 

Billy Currington – Saturday, June 8

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Nashville country star Billy Currington visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with Pacific Northwest country upstart Max McNown on Saturday. 

More

Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, June 9

Casbah Cafe | Avondale 

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.

More

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers”
Jun. 04, 2024

Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

Featured image for “Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville”
May. 31, 2024

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials”
May. 30, 2024

Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials

Featured image for “Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You”
May. 29, 2024

Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You

Featured image for “Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut”
May. 29, 2024

Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out”
May. 28, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 27, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo”
May. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 06/4 @ 7:00 PM A Boogie Wit da Hoodie A Boogie Wit da Hoodie with NLE Chopper, Luh Tyler and Dess Dior Daily’s Place Tue. 06/4 @ 8:00 PM John Dorney John Dorney with Cat Ridgeway, Patrick Hagerman and Rickolus Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 06/5 @ 8:00 PM Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Wed. 06/5 @ 8:00 PM Robert Lester Folsom Robert Lester Folsom with Sun Child and Thomas Rowland Thu. 06/6 @ 6:00 PM Happy Together Tour 2024 Happy Together Tour 2024 The Florida Theatre Thu. 06/6 @ 7:30 PM Symphonie Fantastique Symphonie Fantastique Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 06/7 @ 7:30 PM Kristopher James Kristopher James Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 06/7 @ 8:00 PM Billy Currington Billy Currington with Max McNown The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 06/8 @ 7:30 PM Symphonie Fantastique Symphonie Fantastique Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 06/8 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…