6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jax Symphony season finale, Boogie wit da Hoodie and more

The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023-2024 season with Symphonie Fantastique this week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rap

Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Tuesday, June 4

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Rap artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performs with NLE Chopper, Luh Tyler and Dess Dior at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.

Singer-Songwriter

John Dorney – Wednesday, June 5

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Florida singer-songwriter John Dorney is joined by Cat Ridgeway, Patrick Hagerman and Rickolus at Blue Jay on Wednesday.

Pop/Rock/Dance

Raspberry Pie – Wednesday, June 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Party-initiating funk group Raspberry Pie performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Wednesday.

Classical

Symphonie Fantastique – Friday & Saturday, June 7 & 8

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023-2024 season with works by Berlioz and Adès on Friday and Saturday.

Country

Billy Currington – Saturday, June 8

The Amp | St. Augustine

Nashville country star Billy Currington visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with Pacific Northwest country upstart Max McNown on Saturday.

Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, June 9

Casbah Cafe | Avondale

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.

