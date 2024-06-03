6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jax Symphony season finale, Boogie wit da Hoodie and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Rap
Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Tuesday, June 4
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Rap artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performs with NLE Chopper, Luh Tyler and Dess Dior at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.
Singer-Songwriter
John Dorney – Wednesday, June 5
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Florida singer-songwriter John Dorney is joined by Cat Ridgeway, Patrick Hagerman and Rickolus at Blue Jay on Wednesday.
Pop/Rock/Dance
Raspberry Pie – Wednesday, June 5
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Party-initiating funk group Raspberry Pie performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Wednesday.
Classical
Symphonie Fantastique – Friday & Saturday, June 7 & 8
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023-2024 season with works by Berlioz and Adès on Friday and Saturday.
Country
Billy Currington – Saturday, June 8
The Amp | St. Augustine
Nashville country star Billy Currington visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with Pacific Northwest country upstart Max McNown on Saturday.
Jazz
Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, June 9
Casbah Cafe | Avondale
Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.