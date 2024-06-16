7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Ritz Chamber Players, Songwriter's Night at Blue Jay, No Fraud at Kona and more

By JME Staff
Image

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Alt Rock/Electronic

Violent Vira – Tuesday, June 18 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular indie-rock and electronic artist Violent Vira brings their Lover of A Ghost tour to Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville.

More  

Classical 

Ritz Chamber Players – Tuesday, June 18 

Terry Hall | Arlington 

The formidable locally-based ensemble of internationally renowned musicians, the Rtiz Chamber Players perform a Juneteenth inspired concert at Jacksonville University’s Terry Hall on Tuesday. 

More

Singer-Songwriter 

Songwriter’s Night – Thursday, June 20 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this once-a-month songwriters-in-the-round-style event at Blue Jay. This week’s lineup includes Kale that Raps, Kenzie’s Place and Alana DeBow. 

More 

Punk

Strung Out – Thursday, June 20

De Real Ting | Downtown Jacksonville

SoCal punks Strung Out perform with The Adolescents, Mercy Music and Swill at De Real Ting Cafe on Thursday. 

More 

Hardcore/Punk

No Fraud – Saturday, June 22 

Kona Skate Park | Arlington 

Florida-bred ‘80s HC-punk act No Fraud headlines a lineup of fellow punkers, including Left On High, Tabeersco and Radio Poets at the Kona Clubhouse on Saturday.
More  

Folk/American Roots 

Kyshona Trio – Saturday, June 22

Waterworks | St. Augustine

Folk singer-songwriter Kyshona performs with her trio at Waterworks in St. Augustine as part of the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival series. 

More

Soul/Violin

Omari Dillard – Saturday, June 22

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

Virtuosic violinist Omari Dillard visits the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday.

More

JME Live Music Calendar

