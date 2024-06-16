7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Ritz Chamber Players, Songwriter's Night at Blue Jay, No Fraud at Kona and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Alt Rock/Electronic
Violent Vira – Tuesday, June 18
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular indie-rock and electronic artist Violent Vira brings their Lover of A Ghost tour to Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville.
Classical
Ritz Chamber Players – Tuesday, June 18
Terry Hall | Arlington
The formidable locally-based ensemble of internationally renowned musicians, the Rtiz Chamber Players perform a Juneteenth inspired concert at Jacksonville University’s Terry Hall on Tuesday.
Singer-Songwriter
Songwriter’s Night – Thursday, June 20
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this once-a-month songwriters-in-the-round-style event at Blue Jay. This week’s lineup includes Kale that Raps, Kenzie’s Place and Alana DeBow.
Punk
Strung Out – Thursday, June 20
De Real Ting | Downtown Jacksonville
SoCal punks Strung Out perform with The Adolescents, Mercy Music and Swill at De Real Ting Cafe on Thursday.
Hardcore/Punk
No Fraud – Saturday, June 22
Kona Skate Park | Arlington
Florida-bred ‘80s HC-punk act No Fraud headlines a lineup of fellow punkers, including Left On High, Tabeersco and Radio Poets at the Kona Clubhouse on Saturday.
More
Folk/American Roots
Kyshona Trio – Saturday, June 22
Waterworks | St. Augustine
Folk singer-songwriter Kyshona performs with her trio at Waterworks in St. Augustine as part of the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival series.
Soul/Violin
Omari Dillard – Saturday, June 22
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville
Virtuosic violinist Omari Dillard visits the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday.