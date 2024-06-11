Previously Unreleased Album by Alan Vega Initiates a Rightful Resurrection of the Suicide Frontman’s Certain Legacy

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Several forthcoming posthumous projects are likely to expand Alan Vega's influence on art and music | Courtesy of the artist

Alan Vega lives well beyond Suicide. That 1970s NYC band were the prickliest of the protean US punk scene.

Fueled by Martin Rev’s primitive synths and Vega’s unhinged vocals and assaultive stage antics, where audience participation might include Vega clocking members of the crowd, the duo originally coalesced in 1970 and used the term “punk music” before it was defined, and then used Rev’s homegrown electronics and Vega’s gnarly intoned lyrics, delivered in some odd apocalyptic-rockabilly style, to offer their own grim take on society’s collapse. While Suicide only released a handful of releases during their tenure, their legacy still looms large: one could plug any outlier musician into the circuit that Suicide invented and hit their crackling influence.

After an interesting solo career, Alan Vega died in 2016 at the age of 78; ever the man of mystery, he was born a good decade prior than his “official” birth year. Liz Lamere, longtime collaborator and widow of Vega, has initiated a posthumous revival of sorts of Vega’s life and work. A forthcoming memoir (with a foreword penned by Vega fan Bruce Springsteen) is in the works and the new release, Insurrection (In the Red Records) features 11 tracks originally recorded in the late ‘nineties ’90s.

Co-produced by Lamere and Jared Artaud (The Vacant Lots), Insurrection arguably won’t convert any resistant listeners. One of the primary allures of Suicide and Vega’s work in total was the monochromatic droning quality that will either draw you in or leave you perplexed and heading for the exit door. The four minutes of “Mercy” moves along on an agitated drum-beat that hints at a minor-key interval, then slathered with a shard of electro-tech meanness. Vega is in full Pentecostal mode, singing about angels, loss, time, innocence and death—all topics contrary to the current vapid vernacular of bling, reels and self-branding. Even beyond the grave, the man who gave us the high-toned ferocity of “Rocket USA” and “Ghost Rider” continues to move upstream, stealing weird fire from the gods.

Insurrection is out now and available in digital and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. Stream via your preferred platform here.

In this article: Alan Vega and Suicide

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost””
Jun. 11, 2024

Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost”

Featured image for “Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel”
Jun. 06, 2024

Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers”
Jun. 04, 2024

Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

Featured image for “Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville”
May. 31, 2024

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials”
May. 30, 2024

Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials

Featured image for “Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You”
May. 29, 2024

Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You

Featured image for “Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut”
May. 29, 2024

Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out”
May. 28, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 27, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 06/11 @ 7:00 PM Sunny Sweeney Sunny Sweeney Jack Rabbits Tue. 06/11 @ 7:00 PM The Contenders The Contenders Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 06/12 @ 8:00 PM Luke Bryan Luke Bryan with Lily Rose and Josh Ross VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 06/13 @ 7:00 PM The Debt The Debt with Tier Blue, Kicklighter and Jawbone Underbelly Fri. 06/14 @ 6:00 PM Craft & Chords Craft & Chords with Roy Peak, Ben Espling and Damien Louviere Fri. 06/14 @ 7:00 PM Admiral Radio Admiral Radio w/ Jesse Montoya Bold City Circuit Fri. 06/14 @ 7:30 PM Anthony Hamilton Anthony Hamilton with Raheem DeVaughn and Life Jennings VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Messer Chups Messer Chups with The Kreepy Tikis Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Seth Walker Seth Walker Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…