Air Date:

Saturday, December 1, 04:00 pm on WJCT 7.1 (Comcast 8 & 440)

Narrated by the late Ossie Davis, this a fantasy trip through the magic of Christmas. A runaway little girl decides to return to her family after she enters a rundown theater for shelter and encounters an old caretaker (Davis), who guides her on her journey. The caretaker brings the theater to life through musical performances by singers Jewel, Michael Crawford and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

