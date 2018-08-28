Poldark: Season 4 First Look

Preview | 0:40

Poldark, Season 4 premieres September 30th, 2018 at 9PM on WJCT-TV!

Almost 40 years ago Ross Poldark galloped across the TV screens of millions of PBS viewers, vexing villains and winning female hearts in one of MASTERPIECE’s earliest hit series, Poldark. Now the gallant hero rides again.

Aidan Turner (The Hobbit) stars as Ross Poldark, a redcoat who returns to Cornwall after battle to discover that his father is dead, his lands are ruined, and his true love is engaged to another. Can Poldark change his destiny, restore his lost fortune, and reclaim his love?