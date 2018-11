WJCT, VyStar Credit Union, Two Men and A Truck, and Tom Bush Family of Dealerships are honoring the memory of Fred Rogers with the annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The drive runs through November 30 and accepts gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets. Contributions will be donated to a number of designated nonprofits in Duval, Clay, St. Johns & Nassau counties.

For more information about how you can participate, click the button below…

