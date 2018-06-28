Upcoming Duval County Elections

Return to the Election 2018 homepage

The information on this page is from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website.

2018 Elections

A General Election is held in November of every even-numbered year. The Primary Election is held 10 weeks before the General Election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district office. The election dates for 2018 are:

Primary Election: August 28, 2018

General Election: November 6, 2018

2018 Voter Registration/Bookclosing Deadline

Eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadlines for 2018 are:

Primary Election: July 30, 2018

General Election: October 9, 2018

2018 Vote-by-Mail Ballot ‘Send’ Deadline

For absent stateside and overseas uniformed service member and overseas civilian voters (also known as UOCAVA voters), the deadline for election officials to send ballots is 45 days before an election. The send deadlines for 2018 are:

Primary Election: July 14, 2018

General Election: September 22, 2018

For domestic voters, the mandatory period for election officials to send ballots is between 35 and 28 days before an election. The send periods for 2018 are:

Primary Election: July 24 – 31, 2018

General Election: October 2 – 9, 2018

2018 Early Voting Period

The early voting period consists of a minimum mandatory period of 8 days. The mandatory early voting periods for 2018 are:

Primary Election: August 13 – August 26, 2018

General Election: October 22 – November 4, 2018

In addition, each county Supervisor of Elections may offer optional days of early voting in addition to the mandatory early voting period. Each Supervisor of Elections may choose from one or more of the following days for 2018:

Primary Election: August 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and/or August 26, 2018

General Election: October 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and/or November 4, 2018

2018 Candidate Qualifying Period

U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, and Judicial Noon, April 30 – Noon, May 4, 2018

Note: Qualifying papers will be accepted beginning April 16, 2018, pursuant to Section 99.061(8), F.S.

Governor and Cabinet, State Senator, State Representative, County Offices and Special Districts

Noon, June 18 – Noon, June 22, 2018 Note: Qualifying papers will be accepted beginning June 4, 2018, pursuant to Section 99.061(8), F.S.

2019 Elections

A first Consolidated Government election is held on the twelfth Tuesday of 2019. Each candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast in each contest in the first election shall be declared elected for such office. A general Consolidated Government election shall be held on the eighth Tuesday after the first election in all contests in which a candidate does not receive a majority. The candidates in the general election shall be the two candidates with the highest vote totals in the first election.

First Election: March 19, 2019

General Election: May 14, 2019

2019 Petition Deadline

December 10, 2018 NOON

2019 Voter Registration/Bookclosing Deadline

Eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadlines for 2019 are:

First Election: February 19, 2019

General Election: April 15, 2019

2019 Vote-by-Mail Ballot ‘Send’ Deadline

For absent stateside and overseas uniformed service member and overseas civilian voters (also known as UOCAVA voters), the deadline for election officials to send ballots is 45 days before an election. The send deadlines for 2019 are:

First Election: February 2, 2019

General Election: March 30, 2019

For domestic voters, the mandatory period for election officials to send ballots is between 35 and 28 days before an election. The send periods for 2019 are:

First Election: February 12 – 19, 2019

General Election: April 9 – 16, 2019

2019 Early Voting Period

The early voting period consists of a minimum mandatory period of 8 days. The mandatory early voting periods for 2019 are:

First Election: March 9 – 16, 2019

General Election: May 4 – 11, 2019

In addition, each county Supervisor of Elections may offer optional days of early voting in addition to the mandatory early voting period. Each Supervisor of Elections may choose from one or more of the following days for 2019:

First Election: March 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and/or March 17, 2019

General Election: April 29, 30, May 1, 2, 3 and/or May 12, 2019

Qualifying Dates

Noon, January 7, 2019 – Noon, January 11, 2019