UNF Releases Poll Results Conducted Among Likely Voters In Jacksonville’s March 19 Elections

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation 6% Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican 15% Lenny Curry, Republican 52% Jimmy Hill, Republican 3% Write-In 3% Don’t Know 22%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation 12% 1% Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican 25% 4% Lenny Curry, Republican 25% 78% Jimmy Hill, Republican 1% 4% Don’t Know 32% 13%

In your opinion, what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today? (Choices Rotated)

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Education 13% Economy 5% Access to Health Care 6% Crime 62% Downtown Redevelopment 6% Tax Burden 1% Access to Public Transportation 1% Improving the Environment 3% Something Else 3% Don’t Know 1%

In your opinion, vote choice by what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?

Answer Options Crime Education Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation 5% 7% Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican 13% 14% Lenny Curry, Republican 58% 51% Jimmy Hill, Republican 3% 3%

If the 2019 election for Sheriff of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Tony Cummings, Democrat 33% Mike Williams, Republican 56% Don’t Know 11%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Tony Cummings, Democrat 66% 4% Mike Williams, Republican 19% 90% Don’t Know 15% 6%

If the 2019 election for Property Appraiser of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Jerry Holland, Republican 57% Kurt Kraft, Democrat 28% Don’t Know 15%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Jerry Holland, Republican 26% 86% Kurt Kraft, Democrat 58% 2% Don’t Know 16% 11%

If the 2019 election for Tax Collector of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters n=936 John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat 35% Jim Overton, Republican 47% Don’t Know 18%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat 66% 7% Jim Overton, Republican 14% 78% Don’t Know 20% 14%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 1 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Gary Barrett, Republican 5% Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation 4% Jack Daniels, Republican 10% Terrance Freeman, Republican 5% Lisa King, Democrat 32% Don’t Know 45%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Gary Bennett, Republican 1% 9% Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation 5% 1% Jack Daniels, Republican 2% 17% Terrance Freeman, Republican 2% 7% Lisa King, Democrat 65% 2% Don’t Know 27% 63%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 2 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Darren Mason, Democrat 35% Ron Salem, Republican 36% Don’t Know 29%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Darren Mason, Democrat 70% 3% Ron Salem, Republican 8% 64% Don’t Know 21% 33%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 3 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Tommy Hazouri, Democrat 38% James C. Jacobs, Democrat 12% Greg Rachal, Republican 26% Don’t Know 25%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Tommy Hazouri, Democrat 46% 30% James C. Jacobs, Democrat 23% 1% Greg Rachal, Republican 5% 45% Don’t Know 26% 24%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 4 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Matt Carlucci, Republican 43% Harold McCart, Republican 3% Don Redman, Republican 14% Don’t Know 40%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Matt Carlucci, Republican 36% 48% Harold McCart, Republican 3% 3% Don Redman, Republican 14% 15% Don’t Know 47% 35%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large – Group 5 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Jacksonville Likely Voters Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation 6% Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat 29% Samuel Newby, Republican 31% Don’t Know 34%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation 7% 4% Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat 60% 2% Samuel Newby, Republican 6% 57% Don’t Know 28% 38%

Survey Demographics

Party Registration Jacksonville Voters Democrat 44% Republican 48% NPA and other 8%

Age Jacksonville Voters 18 to 24 2% 25 to 34 7% 35 to 44 11% 45 to 55 19% 56 to 64 24% 65 and older 37%

Race Jacksonville Likely Voters White (not Hispanic) 70% Black (not Hispanic) 23% Hispanic 2% Other 5%

Sex Jacksonville Likely Voters Male 45% Female 55%

Telephone Jacksonville Likely Voters Landline 28% Cell phone 72%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?