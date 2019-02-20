UNF Releases Poll Results Conducted Among Likely Voters In Jacksonville’s March 19 Elections

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation

6%
Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican

15%
Lenny Curry, Republican

52%
Jimmy Hill, Republican

3%
Write-In

3%
Don’t Know

22%
Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation

12%

1%
Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican

25%

4%
Lenny Curry, Republican

25%

78%
Jimmy Hill, Republican

1%

4%
Don’t Know

32%

13%

In your opinion, what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today? (Choices Rotated)

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Education

13%
Economy

5%
Access to Health Care

6%
Crime

62%
Downtown Redevelopment

6%
Tax Burden

1%
Access to Public Transportation

1%
Improving the Environment

3%
Something Else

3%
Don’t Know

1%

In your opinion, vote choice by what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?

Answer Options

Crime

Education
Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation

5%

7%
Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican

13%

14%
Lenny Curry, Republican

58%

51%
Jimmy Hill, Republican

3%

3%

If the 2019 election for Sheriff of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Tony Cummings, Democrat

33%
Mike Williams, Republican

56%
Don’t Know

11%
Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Tony Cummings, Democrat

66%

4%
Mike Williams, Republican

19%

90%
Don’t Know

15%

6%

If the 2019 election for Property Appraiser of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Jerry Holland, Republican

57%
Kurt Kraft, Democrat

28%
Don’t Know

15%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Jerry Holland, Republican

26%

86%
Kurt Kraft, Democrat

58%

2%
Don’t Know

16%

11%

If the 2019 election for Tax Collector of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters

n=936
John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat

35%
Jim Overton, Republican

47%
Don’t Know

18%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat

66%

7%
Jim Overton, Republican

14%

78%
Don’t Know

20%

14%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 1 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Gary Barrett, Republican

5%
Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation

4%
Jack Daniels, Republican

10%
Terrance Freeman, Republican

5%
Lisa King, Democrat

32%
Don’t Know

45%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Gary Bennett, Republican

1%

9%
Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation

5%

1%
Jack Daniels, Republican

2%

17%
Terrance Freeman, Republican

2%

7%
Lisa King, Democrat

65%

2%
Don’t Know

27%

63%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 2 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Darren Mason, Democrat

35%
Ron Salem, Republican

36%
Don’t Know

29%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Darren Mason, Democrat

70%

3%
Ron Salem, Republican

8%

64%
Don’t Know

21%

33%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 3 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Tommy Hazouri, Democrat

38%
James C. Jacobs, Democrat

12%
Greg Rachal, Republican

26%
Don’t Know

25%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Tommy Hazouri, Democrat

46%

30%
James C. Jacobs, Democrat

23%

1%
Greg Rachal, Republican

5%

45%
Don’t Know

26%

24%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 4 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Matt Carlucci, Republican

43%
Harold McCart, Republican

3%
Don Redman, Republican

14%
Don’t Know

40%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Matt Carlucci, Republican

36%

48%
Harold McCart, Republican

3%

3%
Don Redman, Republican

14%

15%
Don’t Know

47%

35%

If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large – Group 5 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation

6%
Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat

29%
Samuel Newby, Republican

31%
Don’t Know

34%

 

Answer Options

Democratic Likely Voters

Republican Likely Voters
Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation

7%

4%
Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat

60%

2%
Samuel Newby, Republican

6%

57%
Don’t Know

28%

38%

 

Survey Demographics

Party Registration

Jacksonville Voters
Democrat

44%
Republican

48%
NPA and other

8%
Age

Jacksonville Voters
18 to 24

2%
25 to 34

7%
35 to 44

11%
45 to 55

19%
56 to 64

24%
65 and older

37%
Race

Jacksonville Likely Voters
White (not Hispanic)

70%
Black (not Hispanic)

23%
Hispanic

2%
Other

5%
Sex

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Male

45%
Female

55%

 

Telephone

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Landline

28%
Cell phone

72%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Education

Jacksonville Likely Voters
Less than high school

2%
High school graduate

19%
Some college

47%
College graduate

19%
Post graduate degree

12%
Don’t Know

<1%

 

 