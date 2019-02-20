UNF Releases Poll Results Conducted Among Likely Voters In Jacksonville’s March 19 Elections

See Also: Jacksonville Elections Voters’ Guide
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation
|
6%
|Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican
|
15%
|Lenny Curry, Republican
|
52%
|Jimmy Hill, Republican
|
3%
|Write-In
|
3%
|Don’t Know
|
22%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation
|
12%
|
1%
|Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican
|
25%
|
4%
|Lenny Curry, Republican
|
25%
|
78%
|Jimmy Hill, Republican
|
1%
|
4%
|Don’t Know
|
32%
|
13%
In your opinion, what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today? (Choices Rotated)
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Education
|
13%
|Economy
|
5%
|Access to Health Care
|
6%
|Crime
|
62%
|Downtown Redevelopment
|
6%
|Tax Burden
|
1%
|Access to Public Transportation
|
1%
|Improving the Environment
|
3%
|Something Else
|
3%
|Don’t Know
|
1%
In your opinion, vote choice by what do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?
|Answer Options
|
Crime
|
Education
|Omega Allen, No Party Affiliation
|
5%
|
7%
|Anna Lopez Brosche, Republican
|
13%
|
14%
|Lenny Curry, Republican
|
58%
|
51%
|Jimmy Hill, Republican
|
3%
|
3%
If the 2019 election for Sheriff of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Tony Cummings, Democrat
|
33%
|Mike Williams, Republican
|
56%
|Don’t Know
|
11%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Tony Cummings, Democrat
|
66%
|
4%
|Mike Williams, Republican
|
19%
|
90%
|Don’t Know
|
15%
|
6%
If the 2019 election for Property Appraiser of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Jerry Holland, Republican
|
57%
|Kurt Kraft, Democrat
|
28%
|Don’t Know
|
15%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Jerry Holland, Republican
|
26%
|
86%
|Kurt Kraft, Democrat
|
58%
|
2%
|Don’t Know
|
16%
|
11%
If the 2019 election for Tax Collector of Jacksonville were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
n=936
|John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat
|
35%
|Jim Overton, Republican
|
47%
|Don’t Know
|
18%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|John R. Crescimbeni, Democrat
|
66%
|
7%
|Jim Overton, Republican
|
14%
|
78%
|Don’t Know
|
20%
|
14%
If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 1 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Gary Barrett, Republican
|
5%
|Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation
|
4%
|Jack Daniels, Republican
|
10%
|Terrance Freeman, Republican
|
5%
|Lisa King, Democrat
|
32%
|Don’t Know
|
45%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Gary Bennett, Republican
|
1%
|
9%
|Connell A. Crooms, No Party Affiliation
|
5%
|
1%
|Jack Daniels, Republican
|
2%
|
17%
|Terrance Freeman, Republican
|
2%
|
7%
|Lisa King, Democrat
|
65%
|
2%
|Don’t Know
|
27%
|
63%
If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 2 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Darren Mason, Democrat
|
35%
|Ron Salem, Republican
|
36%
|Don’t Know
|
29%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Darren Mason, Democrat
|
70%
|
3%
|Ron Salem, Republican
|
8%
|
64%
|Don’t Know
|
21%
|
33%
If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 3 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Tommy Hazouri, Democrat
|
38%
|James C. Jacobs, Democrat
|
12%
|Greg Rachal, Republican
|
26%
|Don’t Know
|
25%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Tommy Hazouri, Democrat
|
46%
|
30%
|James C. Jacobs, Democrat
|
23%
|
1%
|Greg Rachal, Republican
|
5%
|
45%
|Don’t Know
|
26%
|
24%
If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large Group 4 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Matt Carlucci, Republican
|
43%
|Harold McCart, Republican
|
3%
|Don Redman, Republican
|
14%
|Don’t Know
|
40%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Matt Carlucci, Republican
|
36%
|
48%
|Harold McCart, Republican
|
3%
|
3%
|Don Redman, Republican
|
14%
|
15%
|Don’t Know
|
47%
|
35%
If the 2019 election for Jacksonville City Council At Large – Group 5 were held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…
|Answer Options
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation
|
6%
|Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat
|
29%
|Samuel Newby, Republican
|
31%
|Don’t Know
|
34%
|Answer Options
|
Democratic Likely Voters
|
Republican Likely Voters
|Niki Brunson, No Party Affiliation
|
7%
|
4%
|Chad Evan McIntyre, Democrat
|
60%
|
2%
|Samuel Newby, Republican
|
6%
|
57%
|Don’t Know
|
28%
|
38%
|Party Registration
|
Jacksonville Voters
|Democrat
|
44%
|Republican
|
48%
|NPA and other
|
8%
|Age
|
Jacksonville Voters
|18 to 24
|
2%
|25 to 34
|
7%
|35 to 44
|
11%
|45 to 55
|
19%
|56 to 64
|
24%
|65 and older
|
37%
|Race
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|White (not Hispanic)
|
70%
|Black (not Hispanic)
|
23%
|Hispanic
|
2%
|Other
|
5%
|Sex
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Male
|
45%
|Female
|
55%
|Telephone
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Landline
|
28%
|Cell phone
|
72%
What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?
|Education
|
Jacksonville Likely Voters
|Less than high school
|
2%
|High school graduate
|
19%
|Some college
|
47%
|College graduate
|
19%
|Post graduate degree
|
12%
|Don’t Know
|
<1%