UNF Poll: Gillum Leads In Governor’s Race; Nelson, Scott Tied

The Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida has released the results of a new poll looking at the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Florida. We’ll have a full story soon. In the meantime, here are the survey results:

If the election for Florida governor were being held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer OptionsFlorida Likely Voters

 

Andrew Gillum, the Democrat47%
Ron DeSantis, the Republican43%
Someone Else<1%
Don’t Know10%
Answer Options

 

Democratic Likely VotersRepublican Likely Voters
Andrew Gillum, the Democrat85%11%
Ron DeSantis, the Republican6%81%
Someone Else1%
Don’t Know9%8%

If the 2018 election for U.S. Senator from Florida were being held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer OptionsFlorida Likely Voters
Bill Nelson, the Democrat45%
Rick Scott, the Republican45%
Someone Else1%
Don’t Know9%
Answer Options

 

Democratic Likely VotersRepublican Likely Voters
Bill Nelson, the Democrat77%12%
Rick Scott, the Republican9%83%
Someone Else<1%1%
Don’t Know13%4%

Amendment 4 on the statewide ballot for 2018 is called “Voting Rights Restoration for Felons Initiative.” This Amendment would restore the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation. The amendment wouldn’t apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. If the election were held today, would you vote “yes” or “no” for this proposition?

Answer OptionsFlorida Likely Voters
Yes71%
No21%
Don’t Know8%
Answer Options

 

Democratic Likely Voters

n=239

Republican Likely Voters

n=259

Yes83%62%
No10%31%
Don’t Know7%8%
Answer Options

 

White Likely Voters

n=423

Black Likely Voters

n=81

Hispanic Likely Voters

n=83

Other Race Likely Voters

n=30

Yes69%82%65%83%
No23%11%28%7%
Don’t Know9%7%7%10%

What do you think is the most important problem facing Florida today?

Answer Options

 

Florida Likely Voters
Economy/Jobs/Unemployment10%
Education20%
Healthcare18%
Crime10%
Environment18%
Immigration13%
Terrorism2%
Gun Policy1%
Race Relations<1%
Government/Politics2%
Something Else2%
Don’t Know3%

Survey Demographics

Party RegistrationFlorida Voters
Republican40.8%
Democrat39.5%
NPA and other19.7%
AgeFlorida Voters
18 to 248%
25 to 3410%
35 to 4412%
45 to 5516%
56 to 6420%
65 and older35%
RaceFlorida Likely Voters
White (not Hispanic)67%
Black (not Hispanic)14%
Hispanic14%
Other5%
SexFlorida Likely Voters
Male45%
Female55%
TelephoneFlorida Likely Voters
Landline32%
Cell phone67%
Don’t Know/Refusal1%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

EducationFlorida Likely Voters

n=654

Less than high school2%
High school graduate23%
Some college39%
College graduate21%
Post graduate degree14%
Don’t Know<1%
Refusal1%

What language was this survey completed in?

Survey language completed in…Florida Likely Voters

n=654

English97%
Spanish3%