UNF Poll: Gillum Leads In Governor’s Race; Nelson, Scott Tied

The Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida has released the results of a new poll looking at the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Florida. We’ll have a full story soon. In the meantime, here are the survey results:

If the election for Florida governor were being held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Florida Likely Voters Andrew Gillum, the Democrat 47% Ron DeSantis, the Republican 43% Someone Else <1% Don’t Know 10%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Andrew Gillum, the Democrat 85% 11% Ron DeSantis, the Republican 6% 81% Someone Else 1% – Don’t Know 9% 8%

If the 2018 election for U.S. Senator from Florida were being held today, how would you vote if the candidates were…

Answer Options Florida Likely Voters Bill Nelson, the Democrat 45% Rick Scott, the Republican 45% Someone Else 1% Don’t Know 9%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters Republican Likely Voters Bill Nelson, the Democrat 77% 12% Rick Scott, the Republican 9% 83% Someone Else <1% 1% Don’t Know 13% 4%

Amendment 4 on the statewide ballot for 2018 is called “Voting Rights Restoration for Felons Initiative.” This Amendment would restore the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation. The amendment wouldn’t apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. If the election were held today, would you vote “yes” or “no” for this proposition?

Answer Options Florida Likely Voters Yes 71% No 21% Don’t Know 8%

Answer Options Democratic Likely Voters n=239 Republican Likely Voters n=259 Yes 83% 62% No 10% 31% Don’t Know 7% 8%

Answer Options White Likely Voters n=423 Black Likely Voters n=81 Hispanic Likely Voters n=83 Other Race Likely Voters n=30 Yes 69% 82% 65% 83% No 23% 11% 28% 7% Don’t Know 9% 7% 7% 10%

What do you think is the most important problem facing Florida today?

Answer Options Florida Likely Voters Economy/Jobs/Unemployment 10% Education 20% Healthcare 18% Crime 10% Environment 18% Immigration 13% Terrorism 2% Gun Policy 1% Race Relations <1% Government/Politics 2% Something Else 2% Don’t Know 3%

Survey Demographics

Party Registration Florida Voters Republican 40.8% Democrat 39.5% NPA and other 19.7%

Age Florida Voters 18 to 24 8% 25 to 34 10% 35 to 44 12% 45 to 55 16% 56 to 64 20% 65 and older 35%

Race Florida Likely Voters White (not Hispanic) 67% Black (not Hispanic) 14% Hispanic 14% Other 5%

Sex Florida Likely Voters Male 45% Female 55%

Telephone Florida Likely Voters Landline 32% Cell phone 67% Don’t Know/Refusal 1%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Education Florida Likely Voters n=654 Less than high school 2% High school graduate 23% Some college 39% College graduate 21% Post graduate degree 14% Don’t Know <1% Refusal 1%

What language was this survey completed in?