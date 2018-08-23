UNF POLL: Alvin Brown Vs. All Lawson Survey Results

READ THE STORY: UNF Poll Shows Al Lawson Holds Double Digit Lead Against Alvin Brown In 5th Congressional Race
UNF SURVEY RESULTS
As you may know the Florida Primary Election is being held on August 28th. How likely are you to vote in this election…
|Answer Options
|CD5 Likely Voters
|You will definitely vote
|82%
|You will probably vote
|8%
|Already voted
|10%
In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing the US today? [ROTATE ANSWERS]
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter
|Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter
|Economy/Jobs/Unemployment
|7%
|7%
|7%
|Education
|9%
|9%
|10%
|Healthcare
|13%
|14%
|12%
|Immigration
|5%
|4%
|6%
|Environment
|3%
|2%
|5%
|Crime
|19%
|27%
|10%
|Terrorism
|2%
|1%
|3%
|Foreign Policy
|2%
|1%
|3%
|Political Leadership
|31%
|29%
|33%
|Something Else
|6%
|6%
|7%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|1%
|5%
|Refused
|<1%
|–
|1%
If the Democratic Primary election for Florida’s 5th Congressional District of the US House of Representatives were being held today, who would or did you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter
|Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter
|Al Lawson
|48%
|29%
|68%
|Alvin Brown
|29%
|47%
|10%
|Someone Else
|1%
|–
|2%
|Don’t Know
|22%
|24%
|20%
If the Democratic Primary election for Governor of Florida were being held today, who would you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Vote for Lawson
|Vote for Brown
|Andrew Gillum
|31%
|37%
|32%
|Gwen Graham
|16%
|22%
|13%
|Jeff Greene
|10%
|11%
|12%
|Chris King
|2%
|2%
|6%
|Phillip Levine
|18%
|16%
|20%
|Someone Else
|2%
|2%
|–
|Don’t Know
|21%
|11%
|17%
Are we reaching you today on a landline or cell phone?
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Landline
|38%
|Cell Phone
|60%
|Refused
|2%
What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Less than High School Degree
|3%
|High School Graduate
|23%
|Some College
|33%
|College Graduate
|23%
|Post Graduate
|16%
|Refused
|2%
Race of respondent from the voter file
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|American Indian
|<1%
|Asian
|<1%
|Black
|67%
|Hispanic
|1%
|White
|29%
|Other
|1%
|Multiracial
|<1%
|Unknown
|1%
Age of respondent from the voter file
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|18-24
|7%
|25-34
|8%
|35-44
|11%
|45-54
|16%
|55-64
|23%
|65 and over
|36%
Sex of respondent from the voter file
|Answer Options
|CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
|Male
|37%
|Female
|63%