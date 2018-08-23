UNF POLL: Alvin Brown Vs. All Lawson Survey Results

READ THE STORY: UNF Poll Shows Al Lawson Holds Double Digit Lead Against Alvin Brown In 5th Congressional Race

UNF SURVEY RESULTS

As you may know the Florida Primary Election is being held on August 28th. How likely are you to vote in this election…

Answer Options CD5 Likely Voters You will definitely vote 82% You will probably vote 8% Already voted 10%

In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing the US today? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Economy/Jobs/Unemployment 7% 7% 7% Education 9% 9% 10% Healthcare 13% 14% 12% Immigration 5% 4% 6% Environment 3% 2% 5% Crime 19% 27% 10% Terrorism 2% 1% 3% Foreign Policy 2% 1% 3% Political Leadership 31% 29% 33% Something Else 6% 6% 7% Don’t Know 3% 1% 5% Refused <1% – 1%

If the Democratic Primary election for Florida’s 5th Congressional District of the US House of Representatives were being held today, who would or did you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Al Lawson 48% 29% 68% Alvin Brown 29% 47% 10% Someone Else 1% – 2% Don’t Know 22% 24% 20%

If the Democratic Primary election for Governor of Florida were being held today, who would you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Vote for Lawson Vote for Brown Andrew Gillum 31% 37% 32% Gwen Graham 16% 22% 13% Jeff Greene 10% 11% 12% Chris King 2% 2% 6% Phillip Levine 18% 16% 20% Someone Else 2% 2% – Don’t Know 21% 11% 17%

Are we reaching you today on a landline or cell phone?

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Landline 38% Cell Phone 60% Refused 2%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Less than High School Degree 3% High School Graduate 23% Some College 33% College Graduate 23% Post Graduate 16% Refused 2%

Race of respondent from the voter file

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters American Indian <1% Asian <1% Black 67% Hispanic 1% White 29% Other 1% Multiracial <1% Unknown 1%

Age of respondent from the voter file

Answer Options CD 5 Likely Dem Voters 18-24 7% 25-34 8% 35-44 11% 45-54 16% 55-64 23% 65 and over 36%

Sex of respondent from the voter file