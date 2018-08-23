UNF POLL: Alvin Brown Vs. All Lawson Survey Results

READ THE STORY: UNF Poll Shows Al Lawson Holds Double Digit Lead Against Alvin Brown In 5th Congressional Race

UNF SURVEY RESULTS

As you may know the Florida Primary Election is being held on August 28th. How likely are you to vote in this election…

Answer Options

 

CD5 Likely Voters 
You will definitely vote82%
You will probably vote8%
Already voted10%

 

In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing the US today? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter 
Economy/Jobs/Unemployment7%7%7%
Education9%9%10%
Healthcare13%14%12%
Immigration5%4%6%
Environment3%2%5%
Crime19%27%10%
Terrorism2%1%3%
Foreign Policy2%1%3%
Political Leadership31%29%33%
Something Else6%6%7%
Don’t Know3%1%5%
Refused<1%1%

 

If the Democratic Primary election for Florida’s 5th Congressional District of the US House of Representatives were being held today, who would or did you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter Non Duval County CD 5 Likely Dem Voter 
Al Lawson48%29%68%
Alvin Brown29%47%10%
Someone Else1%2%
Don’t Know22%24%20%

 

If the Democratic Primary election for Governor of Florida were being held today, who would you vote for? [ROTATE ANSWERS]

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters Vote for Lawson

 

Vote for Brown 
Andrew Gillum31%37%32%
Gwen Graham16%22%13%
Jeff Greene10%11%12%
Chris King2%2%6%
Phillip Levine18%16%20%
Someone Else2%2%
Don’t Know21%11%17%

 

Are we reaching you today on a landline or cell phone?

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
Landline38%
Cell Phone60%
Refused2%

 

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters 
Less than High School Degree3%
High School Graduate23%
Some College33%
College Graduate23%
Post Graduate16%
Refused2%

 

Race of respondent from the voter file

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters
American Indian<1%
Asian<1%
Black67%
Hispanic1%
White29%
Other1%
Multiracial<1%
Unknown1%

 

 

Age of respondent from the voter file

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters 
18-247%
25-348%
35-4411%
45-5416%
55-6423%
65 and over36%

 

Sex of respondent from the voter file

Answer Options

 

CD 5 Likely Dem Voters 
Male37%
Female63%

 