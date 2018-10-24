U.S. Intercepts ‘Suspicious Packages’ Addressed To Clinton And Obama

Updated at 10:29 a.m. ET

The Secret Service says it has intercepted two suspicious packages that were addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., and former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The package to Clinton was intercepted late on Tuesday, and the package to Obama was intercepted early Wednesday morning.

The Secret Service says it is investigating the incidents, using “all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The FBI’s New York field office said in a tweet that it is “aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY.”

Local law enforcement told NPR that “this morning the New Castle Police Department assisted the FBI, Secret Service, and the Westchester County Police with the investigation of a suspicious package,” and added that “the matter is currently under federal investigation.”

Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, bought a house in Chappaqua, N.Y., in 1999; two years ago, they bought a second house — the one next door.

When the Obama family left the White House, they rented a house in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood that they purchased months later. The couple have said they want to remain in Washington, D.C., until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures.” She added, “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The report comes a day after an explosive device was found at the home of billionaire George Soros — a frequent contributor to Democratic and progressive causes — on Monday afternoon. Like the Clintons, Soros lives in Westchester County, N.Y.

Soros has donated money to the Open Society Foundation, which has been a financial supporter of NPR.