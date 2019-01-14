RETURN TO THE ELECTIONS HOMEPAGE
-
Residency Questions Follow Councilman Freeman As He Files To Run For Brosche’s Seat
by Brendan Rivers on January 3, 2019 at 5:11 pm
City Councilman Terrance Freeman has filed to run for the At-Large Group 1 seat currently held by Anna Brosche - a fellow Republican who has hinted at challenging incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry. But Brenda Priestly Jackson, who’s running for the seat Freeman is now vacating, said he doesn’t meet the residency requirements to run. [Read more]
-
Jackson, Who Sued Gov. Scott Over City Council Appointment, Files To Run For District 10 Seat
by Brendan Rivers on October 15, 2018 at 3:26 pm
Brenda Priestly Jackson has filed to run for City Council District 10, shortly after asking a judge to reconsider the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging current District 10 Councilman Terrance Freeman’s appointment by Governor Rick Scott. [Read more]
-
Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman Says Serving Is 'Part Of My DNA'
by Michelle Corum on October 11, 2018 at 1:46 pm
The Jacksonville City Councilman who Gov. Rick Scott chose to replace Reggie Brown says he’s ready to help District 10 as Brown faces federal fraud charges. [Read more]
-
Jackson Says She Will Continue To Fight Freeman’s City Council Appointment
by Brendan Rivers on September 28, 2018 at 5:27 pm
Brenda Priestly Jackson, an attorney and a former Duval County School Board member, is vowing to continue her fight against City Councilman Terrance Freeman's appointment by Governor Rick Scott, despite a judge dismissing her lawsuit. [Read more]
The following information on this page is from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections: