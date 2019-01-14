by Brendan Rivers on January 3, 2019 at 5:11 pm

City Councilman Terrance Freeman has filed to run for the At-Large Group 1 seat currently held by Anna Brosche - a fellow Republican who has hinted at challenging incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry. But Brenda Priestly Jackson, who’s running for the seat Freeman is now vacating, said he doesn’t meet the residency requirements to run. [Read more]