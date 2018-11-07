Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke In Texas Senate Race

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has won re-election in Texas, the AP projects, beating back a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke smashed fundraising records, raising more than $60 million for his bid, and generated lots of grassroots enthusiasm and national attention with his unconventional campaign. And while Democrats have argued for years that Texas was primed to turn blue with its growing Hispanic population, the GOP lean of the state was ultimately too much for O’Rourke to overcome.

Cruz, who made a failed bid for president in 2016, has some detractors within his own party because of his controversial style, but he was still able to finish with a win and will return to the Senate.