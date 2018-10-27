Suspect In Custody After Multiple Casualties In Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Updated at 12:31 p.m. ET

A public safety spokesman in Pittsburgh confirms a suspect is in custody regarding a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in east Pittsburgh. The spokesman confirms multiple casualties inside the synagogue and that three police officers have been shot. The conditions of the victims have not been released.

A service at the synagogue was scheduled to start at about 9:45 a.m. ET, according to the Tree of Life website. There were reports of a shooting beginning at about 10:20 a.m.

Ambulances and police officers are on the scene. Residents of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood have been warned to shelter in place, and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is advising residents to stay in their homes until further notice.

WESA reporter Lucy Perkins noted on Twitter that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf arrived on the scene.

In a statement, Wolf condemned the shooting, saying these “senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans.”

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life,” Wolf said. “But we have been saying ‘this one is too many’ for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way.”

According to the synagogue’s website, Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers usually leads its Saturday service. In July, Myers wrote an essay, titled, “We Deserve Better,” for the synagogue’s website, which focuses on several issues, including gun control. Myers wrote:

“Despite continuous calls for sensible gun control and mental health care, our elected leaders in Washington knew that it would fade away in time. Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the mid-term elections, I fear that that the status quo will remain unchanged, and school shootings will resume. I shouldn’t have to include in my daily morning prayers that God should watch over my wife and daughter, both teachers, and keep them safe. Where are our leaders?”

President Trump tweeted just after 11 a.m. that he is watching the events unfold and that it looks like there are “multiple fatalities.”

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.