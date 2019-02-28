Second Nuclear Summit Ends With No Deal

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left their summit meeting on Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam, without agreeing on a deal. A planned signing ceremony was canceled.

Trump and Kim “had very good and constructive meetings,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts.” However, she said, “no agreement was reached at this time.”

The planned signing ceremony was called off with less than two hours to go, and Trump will leave Vietnam sooner than planned.

Earlier, the two leaders had expressed optimism about reaching a deal over nuclear arms. Asked by a reporter if he was willing to “denuclearize,” Kim said, “If I’m not willing to do that, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.