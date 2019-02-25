R. Kelly Enters Not Guilty Plea On Sexual Abuse Charges

R&B star R. Kelly entered a not guilty plea Monday in response to being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The singer was indicted last Friday in Cook County, Ill. Three of the alleged victims were under the age of 17 at the time of the alleged incidents, which prosecutors say span 1998 to 2010.

On Saturday afternoon, a judge set bond at $1 million.

According to member station WBEZ, Kelly’s case was assigned to Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood; Kelly’s next court date was set for March 22.

According to Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, the singer still has yet to collect $100,000 — 10 percent of the $1 million bond — to make bail, but that Kelly’s circle is working to amass the funds. On Saturday afternoon, Greenberg told reporters that his client’s finances are “a mess,” and that “he really doesn’t have any money.”

On Friday, Greenberg asserted to reporters that all of Kelly’s accusers “are lying … everyone’s trying to profit off of R. Kelly.” Greenberg also argued that Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx indicted Kelly because she was “succumbing to public pressure.”

This is a developing story.