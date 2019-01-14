Polish Mayor Dies In Stabbing Attack During Charity Event

Updated at 9:35 a.m. ET

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, has died a day after he was stabbed in the heart and abdomen at a charity event in front of a crowd of thousands of people.

TV footage showed Adamowicz telling the audience it had been a “wonderful day” just before he was stabbed Sunday, The Associated Press reports. The suspected attacker, a 27-year-old man, reportedly shouted that he had been tortured in prison and stabbed Adamowicz for political revenge.

Adamowicz, 53, had been speaking at the finale of the annual Great Orchestra of Christmas charity event, which raises money for medical equipment to treat sick children.

The attacker ran onto the stage with a knife and stabbed Adamowicz in the heart and abdomen, the AP reports. Adamowicz grabbed his stomach and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent five hours of surgery before he succumbed to his wounds.

The assailant turned to the crowd after the stabbing and said he had been wrongly imprisoned under a previous national government that Adamowicz had belonged to, the AP said. “I was jailed but innocent,” the attacker said. “Civic Platform tortured me. That’s why Adamowicz just died.”

Police arrested the suspect, whom they identified only as Stefan, Reuters reports. Police said the suspect had recently served a sentence for bank robberies, the AP reports. He gained access to the stage with a media badge, police said. Prosecutors say they will charge him for murder.

The head of the Great Orchestra of Christmas charity, Jerzy Owsiak, resigned his position Monday after the attack. Polish reporter Katarzyna Szewcuk tweeted that Owsiak said, “Wild country. We live in a wild country.”

Adamowicz had served as mayor since 1998 and was re-elected in 2018 with 65 percent of the vote, Reuters reports. The attack on him spurred an outpouring of support: hundreds of of Polish people lined up to donate their blood while the mayor struggled for his life, according to Polish media. The nearby city of Lodz announced it would open additional blood donation centers. “We call on Lodz citizens to donate blood,” the city’s Deputy Mayor Adam Wieczorek said. “Let the blood flow from Lodz to Gdansk.”

Adamowicz organized student strikes for the Solidarity movement that helped end Communism in eastern Europe. He was a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and refugees and lamented the direction Poland has taken under its current right-wing government. In a 2016 interview with NPR, he said, “And for our Democrats like me – liberals — it’s a challenge how to mobilize people for our constitution and our values.”

The mayor pushed to bring wounded Syrian children to his city for medical treatment, the AP reports. The plan was blocked by the ruling Law and Justice government. A far-right group issued what they called a “political death notice” for the mayor after he pushed for his plan.

Polish President Andrzej Duda of the Law and Justice Party extended condolences Monday to the family of the slain mayor.

Immediately after the attack, Duda nodded to the divide between his party and the slain mayor on Twitter.

“We usually differ” on how Polish affairs should be carried out, Duda wrote. “But today I am unconditionally with him and his dear ones.”