Mayor Curry PAC Goes On Offensive; Councilwoman Brosche Expected To Run
by Abukar Adan on December 31, 2018 at 4:41 pm
Jacksonville City Councilwoman Anna Brosche has yet to launch a mayoral run, but incumbent Lenny Curry is already going on the offensive with negative TV political ads against her. […]
Raines, Mandarin HS Football Teams Given Keys To City Following Championship Wins
by Brendan Rivers on December 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm
Players and coaches from the Raines and Mandarin high school football teams were handed keys to the city on Wednesday after bringing state titles back to Duval County. […]
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Surprises Essay Contest Winners
by Brendan Rivers on December 18, 2018 at 12:29 pm
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has visited three Duval County schools since Friday to surprise the winners of the 2019 Tomorrow’s Leaders Award. […]
Jacksonville Officials, Millenia Management Celebrate A New Start For Eureka Gardens
by Abukar Adan on November 15, 2018 at 9:26 pm
The federally subsidized Eureka Gardens apartment complex in Jacksonville has a new owner, new name and new look. At the grand reopening ceremony Thursday, Millennia Housing and city leaders celebrated a new start for a complex that had been plagued with disrepair and gas leaks. […]
Country Singer Cole Swindell To Perform Free Show After Gator Bowl On New Year’s Eve In Jacksonville
by Brendan Rivers on October 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm
Platinum-selling country artist Cole Swindell will perform a free postgame concert following the 2018 Gator Bowl, which is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. […]
