Katrina Brown's Attorney Asks To Be Removed From Her Fraud Case
by Steve Patterson - Florida Times-Union on December 26, 2018 at 3:28 pm
Suspended Jacksonville City Councilwoman Katrina Brown’s attorney wants a judge’s permission to withdraw from defending Brown on federal fraud charges. [Read more]
Jacksonville Council Members Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown Plead Not Guilty To Fraud
by Ryan Benk on June 25, 2018 at 2:49 pm
Jacksonville City Council Members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown have pleaded not guilty to 38 federal charges stemming from an alleged scheme to fraudulently draw down a federally backed loan. [Read more]
Indicted Jacksonville Council Member Katrina Brown Asks For Court-Appointed Attorney
by Ryan Benk on June 21, 2018 at 2:23 pm
At a court appearance Thursday afternoon, suspended City Councilwoman Katrina Brown asked for a court-appointed attorney. The judge agreed that she could not afford private counsel and will get a court-appointed attorney to her before her next court appearance. [Read more]
6/15/2018: Media Roundtable; Music Of Motown
by Kevin Meerschaert on June 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm
Our weekly Friday Media Roundtable on First Coast Connect with guest host Ryan Benk featured Florida Times-Union columnist Mark Woods , Jacksonville Daily Record reporter David Cawton and Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth . Topics discussed included: Mayor Lenny Curry’s plan to tear down the [Read more]
Indicted Jacksonville Council Members Get Extra Time, Public Defender In Fraud Case
by Ryan Benk on June 14, 2018 at 2:03 pm
Suspended city council members Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown were in court again Thursday a couple of weeks after a 38-count federal fraud indictment against them was unsealed . [Read more]
