- 4/20/2018: Media Roundtable; Johnny Mathis by Kevin Meerschaert on April 20, 2018 at 6:59 pm
Friday on First Coast Connect our weekly Media Roundtable featured Florida Times-Union Reporter Dan Scanlan, WJCT Business Analyst John Burr, Folio Weekly Editor Claire Goforth and Beaches Leader Columnist Jon McGowan (01:06). And a living musical legend is coming to the Florida Theatre next week. Melissa interviews the great Johnny Mathis (46:00). […]
- Curry Campaign Management Firm Conducted Focus Group On Privatizing JEA by Ryan Benk on April 20, 2018 at 5:51 pm
Data Targeting, Inc., a Gainesville firm that worked to elect Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, conducted a focus group study in late February asking participants whether they support selling municipal utility JEA. […]
- JEA’s Interim CEO Put Through The Wringer At First City Council Appearance Since Taking Charge by Ryan Benk on April 19, 2018 at 6:52 pm
For the first time since taking on JEA’s Interim CEO position earlier this week, Aaron Zahn felt the fire of a skeptical panel of city council members. For a couple of hours he fielded questions ranging from the tense and awkward to the polite, but pointed. […]
- 4/18/2018: Interim JEA CEO; Distracted Driving; Voices Unearthed; Melanie Lawson by Kevin Meerschaert on April 18, 2018 at 5:34 pm
Wednesday on First Coast Connect we spoke with Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski regarding the JEA Board of Directors hiring Aaron Zahn as interim CEO (01:10). Local attorney Wayne Hogan told us about April being national Distracted Driving Awareness Month (28:15). Hope McMath from Yellow House talked about a new project at the house called Voices Unearthed (38:39). WJXT anchor Melanie […]
- Jacksonville Mayor, Interim JEA CEO Present United Front Against Criticism by Ryan Benk on April 18, 2018 at 4:39 pm
In his first press conference since becoming JEA’s interim CEO, Aaron Zahn recapitulated his immediate goals for the nation’s eighth largest municipal utility, and the short list doesn’t include continuing a debate about potential privatization. Yet Zahn wouldn’t say how long the privatization “pause” would last. […]
- JEA Selects Interim CEO, Begins Search For Permanent Replacement by Ryan Benk on April 17, 2018 at 8:16 pm
Instead of going with a proven utilities professional with years of experience at JEA, the electric and sewer company’s board decided Tuesday to appoint a short-term former board member as the interim CEO. The move follows CEO Paul Paul McElroy’s April 6 resignation. The board approved former board member Aaron Zahn to be the interim CEO, while allowing current interim Melissa Dykes […]
- Bill To Help With NW Jacksonville Failing Septic Tanks Progressing Through Council by Lindsey Kilbride on April 16, 2018 at 9:17 pm
A Jacksonville City Council Committee approved a plan to free up a million dollars to help with failing septic tanks in the Northwest area of Jacksonville. […]
- JEA Board Member Resigns, Seeks Jacksonville Utility’s Interim CEO Job by David Cawton - Daily Record on April 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm
JEA board member Aaron Zahn wants to become JEA’s interim CEO while the utility searches for a permanent replacement for the role vacated April 6 by Paul McElroy. […]
- 4/13/2018: Media Roundtable; Cottages And Courtyards Tour by Kevin Meerschaert on April 13, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Friday on First Coast Connect our weekly Media Roundtable featured Florida Times-Union reporter David Bauerlein, WJCT contributor Fred Matthews, Daily Record reporter David Cawton and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:03). We spoke with Jennifer Harrison with the Amelia Island Museum of History about the upcoming Cottages and Courtyards tour. (46:00). […]
- Retiring UNF President And Former Mayor John Delaney Could Enter JEA Sale Debate by David Cawton - Daily Record on April 13, 2018 at 3:40 pm
When former Mayor John Delaney joins Rogers Towers and The Fiorentino Group on June 1, he could be stepping into the JEA sale debate. […]
- Union Leaders at JEA Speak Out About Possible Sale by Mark Wray on April 11, 2018 at 5:54 pm
President of Professional Employees Association (PEA) Randy Hilton, and the president of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Valerie Gutierrez (IBEW) spoke out against the idea of selling JEA on Wednesday’s First Coast Connect. […]
- 4/11/2018: JEA Unions; Emerald Necklace; Charity Burn; Library Week by Kevin Meerschaert on April 11, 2018 at 5:30 pm
Wednesday on First Coast Connect we spoke with JEA employee unions leaders Randy Hilton, President of the local Professional Employees Association and Valerie Gutierrez, President of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2358 about their opposition to a possible sale of the utility (01:01). In our latest Going Green segment we spoke with Groundwork Jacksonville CEO Kay Ehas about […]
- New Jacksonville Transparency Committee Set To Squeeze Broad Charge Into Small Timeframe by Ryan Benk on April 10, 2018 at 10:03 pm
How can Jacksonville elected officials make it easier for their constituents to be part of the governing process? That’s the question a new transparency committee started trying to answer Tuesday. […]
- Tommy Hazouri; Child Abuse Prevention Month; Cole Pepper by Kevin Meerschaert on April 9, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Monday on First Coast Connect we spoke with Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri (01:25). April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month. New CEO of Daniel Kids Lesley Wells (36:19) addressed the topic. Cole Pepper brought us the latest sports news including the winner of The Masters Patrick Reed (46:00). […]
- Paul McElroy Is Resigning As JEA's CEO As Privatization Debate Continues by Ryan Benk on April 6, 2018 at 7:16 pm
JEA CEO Paul McElroy is stepping down amid growing debate over whether the city should privatize the municipal utility company. He didn’t cite the controversy as a reason for his resignation, though — instead, he cited wanting to spend more time with his family and the need for organizations to evolve over time. […]
