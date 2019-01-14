Garrett L. Dennis

RETURN TO THE ELECTIONS HOMEPAGE
Voter Experience Should Be Focus For Duval Elections Advisory Panel, Councilman Says
by Lindsey Kilbride on June 21, 2018 at 10:39 am
A Jacksonville City Council member says a county panel put together in 2002 to examine the election process and make recommendations to the Elections Supervisor needs an updated mission. Councilman Garrett Dennis wants the Duval County Election Advisory Panel to shift its focus to voter experience. [Read more]
Jacksonville City Councilmen Trade Barbs Over Possible Sunshine Law Violations
by Ryan Benk on May 15, 2018 at 2:39 pm
Two councilmen, one an emergent critic of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and another known to be a close ally of Curry, are castigating each other for possible violations of Sunshine Law. [Read more]
Garrett Dennis: There Isn’t Enough Support On Council To Sell JEA
by Kevin Meerschaert on March 28, 2018 at 2:35 pm
City Councilman Garrett Dennis appeared on WJCT’s First Coast Connect on Wednesday and said he doesn’t believe there is enough support currently on the City Council to approve a sale of JEA. [Read more]
3/28/2018: Garrett Dennis; Great St. Johns River Campout; Dr. Estrellita Redmon; Nick Loren
by Kevin Meerschaert on March 28, 2018 at 12:42 pm
Wednesday on First Coast Connect we spoke with Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis (01:16). Our Going Green segment featured Shannon Blankenship and Kelly Patton with the St. Johns Riverkeeper. They discussed their upcoming Great St Johns River Campout (29:06). This month’s Women with Heart for Volunteers in Medicine featured Dr. Estrellita Redmon, President of St. Vincent’s Medical Group (37:57). We spoke with local actor, producer and author Nick Loren about his latest children’s book (46:00). [Read more]
Hospitals, City Officials Talk About Plans For ‘Hit-Free Zones’
by Lindsey Kilbride on March 20, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis said he wants to discourage violence on city properties by declaring them “Hit-Free zones.&rdquo [Read more]
