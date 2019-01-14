Garrett L. Dennis

by Kevin Meerschaert on March 28, 2018 at 12:42 pm

Wednesday on First Coast Connect we spoke with Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis (01:16). Our Going Green segment featured Shannon Blankenship and Kelly Patton with the St. Johns Riverkeeper. They discussed their upcoming Great St Johns River Campout (29:06). This month’s Women with Heart for Volunteers in Medicine featured Dr. Estrellita Redmon, President of St. Vincent’s Medical Group (37:57). We spoke with local actor, producer and author Nick Loren about his latest children’s book (46:00). [Read more]