Do You Know Someone Missing As The Camp Fire Burns?

More than 40 people have died in Northern California’s Camp Fire, and authorities estimate hundreds could still be missing. ​Are you searching for a friend or loved one, or do you know someone who is?

NPR and our Northern California member stations want to hear your story. You can share at the form below, and someone from NPR, KQED, Capital Public Radio or North State Public Radio may follow up.

To officially report a person missing or found, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Persons Call Center at 530-538-6570; 530-538-7544; 530-538-7671.