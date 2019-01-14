Connell A. Crooms

RETURN TO THE ELECTIONS HOMEPAGE
[Archived Crooms coverage ]
-
Mayoral Candidate Says Qualifying Process 'Is Doable, But There Are Roadblocks'
by Brendan Rivers on December 4, 2018 at 4:39 pm
Update: Connell Crooms switched his campaign plans after this story's publication. He is running for a At Large Group 1 City Council seat. Mayoral, constitutional and city council candidates have many hoops to jump through in order to qualify for candidacy and a big deadline is fast approaching. [Read more]
The following information on this page is from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections: