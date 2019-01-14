Brenda A. Priestly Jackson

by Kevin Meerschaert on July 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm

Our Friday Media Roundtable on First Coast Connect featured Florida Times-Union reporter Andrew Pantazi , The Victory’s Jax Engage radio host Angela Spears , Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth and Beaches Leader columnist Jon McGowan . Topics discussed included: Jacksonville City Hall is fighting a lawsuit challenging Terrance Freeman’s eligibility to serve on the City Council. A Neptune Beach board says “no” to a controversial project. After about a decade Berkman II is on track for redevelopment. The Florida Times-Union newsroom says “yes” to unionize. Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org , 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @ KMeerschaertJax . [Read more]