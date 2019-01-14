Brenda A. Priestly Jackson

RETURN TO THE ELECTIONS HOMEPAGE
Jackson, Who Sued Gov. Scott Over City Council Appointment, Files To Run For District 10 Seat
by Brendan Rivers on October 15, 2018 at 3:26 pm
Brenda Priestly Jackson has filed to run for City Council District 10, shortly after asking a judge to reconsider the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging current District 10 Councilman Terrance Freeman’s appointment by Governor Rick Scott. [Read more]
7/20/2018: Media Roundtable
by Kevin Meerschaert on July 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm
Our Friday Media Roundtable on First Coast Connect featured Florida Times-Union reporter Andrew Pantazi , The Victory’s Jax Engage radio host Angela Spears , Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth and Beaches Leader columnist Jon McGowan . Topics discussed included: Jacksonville City Hall is fighting a lawsuit challenging Terrance Freeman’s eligibility to serve on the City Council. A Neptune Beach board says “no” to a controversial project. After about a decade Berkman II is on track for redevelopment. The Florida Times-Union newsroom says “yes” to unionize. Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org , 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @ KMeerschaertJax . [Read more]
Plaintiff In Council Residency Suit Asks Judge To Expedite Case
by Ryan Benk on July 16, 2018 at 11:49 am
A lawyer and resident of Jacksonville’s Northside is asking a Duval County judge for emergency relief in her lawsuit against Florida Governor Rick Scott and newly-minted District 10 Councilman Terrance Freeman. [Read more]
