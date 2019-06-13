At Least 24 Memphis Police Officers Hurt In Protests After Deadly Shooting

Updated at 9 a.m. ET

At least 24 Memphis Police Department officers were injured during a large protest Wednesday night, Mayor Jim Strickland says. The violence erupted in response to a deadly shooting by officers of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. local time, as officers from the U.S. Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to take a man into custody. When the officers approached the man, law enforcement officials said, he was getting into his car in the Frayser community in northern Memphis, Tenn.

When the officers tried to stop the man, who was wanted on multiple warrants, “he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the case.

“The officers fired striking and killing the individual,” the TBI says.

Officials have not released the man’s name, but Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer identified him as Brandon Webber.

“I was in Frayser tonight because Brandon Webber was shot 16-20 times in his family’s front yard on the same day as the Pulse nightclub shooting anniversary,” Sawyer says in a tweet, “and on the same day that the DA chose not to charge another police officer for murdering a civilian.”

In another post, Sawyer says, “Don’t judge Frayser without asking a community how it feels to mourn their youth over and over again.”

“No officers were injured” in that initial encounter, according to the TBI. But the fatal shooting touched off outrage in Frayser, a predominantly black area in northern Memphis. The U.S. Marshals asked Memphis police for help, and officers who responded initially came to assist with traffic.

As residents gathered in the street near where the shooting occurred, police formed a human wall across the asphalt. Officers repeatedly ordered crowds of people off the streets. Within hours, however, violence broke out and police deployed riot shields.

The situation escalated as people in the crowd began throwing rocks and bricks at officers, according to Memphis police. Around 10 p.m. local time, police began using tear gas against the protesters, according to the Daily Memphian.

Six wounded officers were taken to the hospital, Strickland says, adding that at least two journalists were also hurt and “multiple” police cars were vandalized.

“A concrete wall outside a business was torn down. The windows were broken out at fire station 31,” Strickland says on Facebook.

“Let me be clear — the aggression shown towards our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted.”