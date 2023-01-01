Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Americana
Danny Attack – Thursday, January 5
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Jax-based Americana artist Danny Attack plays San Marco’s Jack Rabbits with support from Mickey Sharp and So Impossible on Thursday night.
Roots
Donna The Buffalo – Thursday, January 5
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Enduring roots band Donna the Buffalo returns to Northeast Florida, performing at PV Concert Hall on Thursday.
Classical
Copland’s Rodeo – Friday & Saturday, January 6 & 7
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto joins the Jacksonville Symphony to perform works by Copland, Chávez, Márqez and Price at Jacoby Symphony Hall Friday and Saturday.
Indie-Folk
Corey Kilgannon and Jacob Cummings – Sunday, January 8
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
In collaboration with LA-based, Central Florida-bred multi-instrumentalist and producer Jacob Cummings, Kilgannon is primed to release Radiant Phaedrus, a new collection of songs that is rumored to be his most personal, and experimental, offering to date.
Metal
Rising Up Angry – Sunday, January 8
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Orlando metal lords Rising Up Angry play Underbelly with Once Kings, The Fallen Sons, Crusade and Lines in the Sky on Sunday.